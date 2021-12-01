Netflix: the 5 new British TV series to be released in 2022

Building on the success of The Crown And Sex Education, Netflix continue to focus on British TV series. The streaming giant has announced the five projects from the United Kingdom that will be launched in the course of 2022. Presenting them is Anne Mensah, the vice-president of the British series of the platform. These titles add to those already revealed: Anatomy of a Scandal by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson (from the novel by Sarah Vaughan), the comedy Man vs Bee with Rowan Atkinson and the highly anticipated Lockwood & Co by Joe Cornish and Edgar Wright.

Netflix, TV series coming from the United Kingdom: what we will see

Eric

A thriller created and written by Abi Morgan, the screenwriter of Brick Lane, The Iron Lady, Shame And Suffragette. The series revolves around the disappearance of Edgar, a little boy who mysteriously disappeared in 1980s Manhattan. Destroyed by grief, his father Vincent, the puppeteer of a popular TV show for children, sets out on a search for his son with the help of detective Ledroit, who is tasked with uncovering internal corruption in the New York police. Their investigation will shed light on the shadows that surround the Big Apple against the backdrop of the dramatic AIDS epidemic that is shaking the metropolis.

Kaos

A dark comedy in eight episodes which he irreverently reinterprets i Greek myths. It all begins when a wrinkle appears on the face of Zeus: the king of the gods interprets the sign of time as the imminent end of the world. On earth, meanwhile, six humans – unaware of their importance in this delicate cosmic balance – discover that they are important cogs in an ancient prophecy. Will they be able to uncover the truth about what the gods are doing to humans? And above all will they be able to stop them? The screenwriter is Charlie Covell (The End of the F *** ing World), directed by Georgi Banks Davies.

One Day

L’adaptation of the bestselling novel One day from David Nicholls, published in Italy by Neri Pozza and has already become the film One Day with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. The story is well known: two young people, Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, meet for the first time during their graduation in 1988 and promise to meet again on the same day every year for the next twenty years. The interpreters of the protagonists are not yet known: we only know that the group of screenwriters is led by Nicole Taylor.

The other two British Netflix series are absolute debuts for their creators.

Supacell

Andrew Onwubolu’s serial debut, better known as Rapman when he wears the role of rapper and producer. The series is a project by science fiction in 6 episodes that revolves around a group of ordinary people living in South London. One day and quite suddenly, the protagonists develop superpowers. Nobody knows the other: the only point of contact between them is the fact that they are all black. As they deal with the impact of these extraordinary talents on their daily lives, there is someone trying to bring them together to protect the one they love, while avoiding the powerful intelligence agents who have noticed their special abilities. Rapman will be director and executive producer with Mouktar Mohammed.

The Fuck It Bucket

A teen drama in eight episodes created by Ripley Parker, the daughter of Ol Parker and Thandie Newton. The protagonist is Mia Polanco, a 17-year-old London girl who has just been released from hospital after a long battle with anorexia. Mia returns to the chaotic world of the “sixth form”, the last year of high school, and is surprised to find that her friends have spent their time studying: now they have knowledge and experience that she does not have. Suddenly, faced with her teenage years getting out of hand, Mia decides that the only way to make up for lost time is to make a to-do list.

