Netflix: the 5 premieres that you have to see in March

March arrived and along with it, the new titles that will be available in the streaming service streaming throughout the entire month.

Netflix manages to catch us with the repertoire it offers us: Movies ranging from action, suspense and horror to romance and science fiction. On this occasion, he brings us one of the most anticipated films by the Argentine audience: Hailstarring William Francella and directed by Mark Carnevale.

Here are the 5 premieres of March that you have to see:

Guillermo Francella’s new film arrives on Netflix: what Granizo is about

Netflix: the Thai film that nobody had on the radar and today is the fourth most viewed on the platform

1) WEEKEND IN CROATIA

“When her best friend goes missing on a girls’ trip to Croatia, Beth races to find out what happened. But each clue leads to more deception, and her efforts to uncover the truth bring bitter secrets to light.”indicates the official Netflix synopsis.



The film, starring Leighton Meester, Luke Norris, Christina Ulfsparre, Amar Bukvic, and Ziad Bakriis directed by Kim Farrant and it was released this year, so it will be available on the platform from Thursday 3/3/2022

2) THE UNHAPPY

Leylaa thirty-year-old heartbroken and unemployed, decides to reinvent herself and seek happiness while her family is determined to find her a boyfriend.

The romantic comedy is directed by Daria Bukvic and features performances by: International Emmy Winner Maryam Hassouni, Nasrdin Dchar, Vincent Banic, Soundos El Ahmadi, Rachida Iaallala, Najib Amhali, among others. It has a duration of 94 minutes and be available from Friday 3/4/2022.

These giants of energy, finance and technology left Russia for the invasion of Ukraine



Netflix: 7 little-known tricks that are very useful for using the platform

3) HAIL

As you can see in the trailer, William Francella plays Miguel Flores, the weather star of a television channel who makes the mistake of not preventing a strong hail storm in the Federal Capital.

From this bug, becomes the number one public enemy of the City and is forced to flee to Córdoba his hometown, which leads to a journey of rediscovery that is as absurd as it is human.

Netflix’s new dramatic comedy is directed by Mark Carnevale and has the script Nicholas Giacobone and Fernando Balmayor.

After being criticized for failing to forecast a storm, a meteorologist takes refuge in his daughter’s house and begins a journey of self-discovery. says the official Netflix synopsis.

The Argentine film will arrive on the platform next March 30.

4) THE ADAM PROJECT

Adam Reed (RyanReynolds) is a time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves , which was lost to the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling back to the year 2022, and to the only place he knows from this time in his life: his house, where his self lives when he was 13 years old.

The Adam project -original title in English- is an American science fiction film that is directed by shawn levy. It will be available on the platform from March 11.

Netflix: the 4 unmissable series to watch over the weekend



5) RUBY’S RESCUE

“To achieve his dream of joining an elite canine unit, a cop teams up with a clever but mischievous pup named Ruby. Based on a true story” announces the synopsis of the Netflix film, whose premiere is on March 17.



Among the actors who star in this film are: Grant Gustin, Kaylah Zander, Camille Sullivan, Tom McBeath, Sharon Taylor, among others. She is led by Katt Shea and written by Karen Janszen (Winter: The Dolphin).