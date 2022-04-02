Netflix: the 5 weirdest movies on the platform, but you won’t be able to stop watching them | Chronicle

Netflix is famous for its vast and colorful collection of movie titles, series and documentaries. It’s easy to get lost in its huge library of content, which always has something new to discover. In fact, if you dig deep enough, it’s easy to discover some hidden gems. quite strange and unusual in the streaming giant.

These movies can take on many tones, themes, stories, and villains, all wrapped up in cutting-edge stories that aren’t afraid of experimentation. From comedy and drama to horror and tragedy, these titles are unlike anything you’ve seen before. If you don’t know where to start, these are five of the weirdest movies to watch on Netflix:

What did Jack do?









The renowned director of HollywoodDavid Lynch He surprised his fans on his 74th birthday with a premiere on Netflix. Those who expected something similar to dunes or Twin Peaksthe director’s best-known projects, got a big surprise when they gave “play” to the 17-minute short film entitled “What did Jack do?“.

The director’s project premiered on Netflix with a synopsis that caught more than one with a single sentence: “In a closed place, a homicide detective conducts an interview with a tormented monkeyShot in grainy black and white, reminiscent of classic movies of yesteryear, the short film features Lynch playing a detective, questioning “Jack” about a murder investigation. The twist? Jack is a well-dressed little talking monkey.

It’s a weird movie that Netflix classifies as a crime drama, but it really can’t be adequately expressed in words, and is best experienced in the form of a synopsis. It will easily be one of the weirdest things Netflix viewers can enjoy, but they may have to watch it more than once to make sense of it.

I no longer feel comfortable in this world









After winning the Grand Jury Award for Drama at the Sundance Film Festival In 2017, Netflix added this curious police comedy to its catalog. “I no longer feel comfortable in this world” combines a good old-fashioned detective story with feelings of modern helplessness, an escalation of everyday irritation and existential despair. In addition, it’s hilarious.

The story follows Ruth (Melanie Lynskey), a thirtysomething exhausted with the world and the people who inhabit it, whose patience ends up breaking when her house is robbed. With police action in the matter limited to creating a case number, Ruth is left with no choice but to solve the crime herself.

With the help of his friend Tony, played by the very Elijah Wood (The Lord of the rings) in one of her most absurd roles, the protagonist will embark on a chaotic odyssey that puts her in the path of a trio of violent criminals. Revenge, fear, chaos, pain and the search for answers are mixed with humor and tragedy in this curious little Netflix gem.

Velvet Buzzsaw









Jake Gyllenhaal headlines the 2019 satirical horror film Velvet Buzzsaw, which introduces audiences to a truly bizarre supernatural foe: a vengeful spirit take revenge on those who allow their greed to eclipse the importance of art.

In this film, Gyllenhaal plays an influential art critic whose opinion has the power to make or break the careers of aspiring artists. When he and his collaborators in the art world discover paintings worth millions, they get more than they bargained for when those who come into contact with the creations die prematurely.

The wacky horror film offers some gore, but also a brilliant dose of satire, scares, and comedic moments that are sure to grab the audience’s attention. CNN praised the original photography of the writer and director dan gilroywriting: “It’s a modest twist on an old horror formula, where, like smug teenagers, the viewer is supposed to you shouldn’t feel particularly guilty for seeing the characters potentially become victims“.

Lobster









In this highly imaginative and delightfully absurd comedy from the director Yorgos Lanthimos, Colin Farrell plays David, a man who has just been abandoned by his wife. To make matters worse, David lives in a society where single people have 45 days to find true love, or else they are turned into the animal of their choice and released into the forest.

David is held in the mysterious HOTEL while looking for a new partner, and after several romantic misadventures decides to undertake a daring escape to leave this world. After a series of setbacks, the protagonist joins a rebel faction known as The Lonersa group founded on a total rejection of romance. But once there, David meets an enigmatic stranger (Rachel Weiss) that arouses in him unexpected and strong feelings.

Eurovision: The Fire Saga Story









In a surreal parody of the European music contest “Eurovision“, where each country of the old continent sends a musical group to compete for the highest prize, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams They play the Icelandic musical duo Fire Saga, whose dream is to compete in the acclaimed festival and represent their small town of Husavik.

Nordic costumes and ridiculous musical acts are just the tip of the iceberg with this production, where we get to see the former queen bee of Mean Girls Try your luck with comedy. With Ferrell in the role of co-writer and the special participation of musicians such as Demi Lovato, Pierce Brosnan and Dan Stevensthis Netflix original movie promises us laughter and absurdity for its two hours of duration.