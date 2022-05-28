Netflix: the 6-hour miniseries that is all the rage and became the most watched on the platform | Chronicle

Some of the “tanks” that I had prepared Netflix for April it is meeting expectations. Is about anatomy of a scandalthe British miniseries of so only six episodes that became the most watched title on the platform.

East thriller full of mystery and intrigue was created by David E. Kelley (responsible for hits like Big Little Lies and winner of 11 Emmys) and Melissa James Gibsonbased on the novel of the same name by Sarah vaughan, published in 2018.

This series is ideal for those people who are fans of marathons, because the story It promises to catch you from the beginning and in 6 hours you can finish it.

Anatomy of a Scandal Today leads streaming platform trends worldwide and in Argentina it heads the top ten of most watched titles.

And although the specialized press did not praise her, it seems that she managed to captivate the public anyway. “A superficial and ridiculous soap opera. The real scandal is how lazy everything is”they harshly stated on The Playlist, while the BBC reviewed: “The main characters are unattractive and unattractive. It will elicit some grimaces from viewers, but not for the reasons you want it to.”

What is Anatomy of a Scandal about?

“Sophie’s privileged life, the wife of a powerful politician, dissolves when a scandal comes to light…and you accuse her husband of a shocking crime.“says the official Netflix synopsis

Throughout six chapters, the story will turn around power and sexual assaults in the British Parliament.

Anatomy of a Scandal: Cast

Siena Miller, playing Sophie Whitehouse, and Rupert Friend, like James Whitehouse, are the great protagonists of the current Netflix miniseries. They are also part of the main cast. Michelle Dockery as Kate Woodcroft Naomi Scott as Olivia Lytton, and Josette Simon as Angela Regan

Completing the cast: Joshua McGuire as Chris Clarke; sebastian selwood as Finn Whitehouse; Geoffrey Streatfield as Tom Southern; Amelia Bea-Smith as Emily Whitehouse; hannah dodd as the young Sophie Whitehouse; Ben Radcliffe like young James Whitehouse and Jonathan Coy like Aled Luckhurst.