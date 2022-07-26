Netflix: the 7 best movies based on books that you can see if you liked The Gray Man, video

In case you haven’t seen them yet, in this special note from The popular We leave you 7 movie alternatives that have been inspired by books. If you have already seen “The Gray Man”, the film starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans here we reveal options available on Netflix that you can enjoy in company, alone or with your family on this long weekend of National Holidays in Peru.

What are the best movies based on Netflix books?

1.- The White Tiger

Tells the story of Balram Halwai, played by Adarsh ​​Gourav, and his rise to chauffeur for Ashok’s millionaire, brought to life by actor Raj Yadav, and his partner Pinky by Priyanka Chopra. Undoubtedly a good alternative to see this long weekend.

two.- Annihilation

This film is starringr Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompsonand narrates the story developed in the future, where scientists discovered a mysterious area on the planet, but the researchers suddenly disappear, so a group of brilliant women will be in charge of rescuing them and discovering what is really happening.

3.- Breakfast at Tiffany’s

This romantic comedy stars Audrey Hepburn and George Peppardwas directed by Blake Edwards, and written by George Axelrod and loosely adapted from the novel of the same name by Truman Capote.

4.- midnight sky

starring Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir, David Oyelowo and Tiffany Boonand and directed by George Clooneywas adapted from the book “Good Morning, Midnight” by Lily Brooks Daltonand tells the life of a scientist trapped in the Arctic who must establish contact with a spaceship that tries to return to Earth to warn its crew not to come back for him.

5.- The devil at all hours

The film is starring Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland Y Jason Clarkeand was based on the book of the same title by Donald Ray Pollockand tells the story of an unholy preacher, a murderous couple and a corrupt sheriff, who become involved with Arvin Russell, who fights against the evil forces that haunt him and his family.

6.– The Rise

This tape that you can find on Netflix, is inspired by the novel “Un tocard sur le toit du monde” by Nadir Dendounewhich tells the life of a poor Franco-Senegalese young man who sets out to climb Mount Everest to conquer his love interest, which brings him much fame.

7.- The Danish Girl

This movie is based on the book with the same name by David Eberschoffand tells the true story of the Danish painter Lili Elbe, the first woman transgender to undergo sex change surgery. Here the trailer of her in case you want to see it.