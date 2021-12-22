Netflix, the best original movies of 2021

The best Netflix original movies of 2021: here are 5 you shouldn’t have missed, from Dog Power to Pieces of a Woman.

Netflix has added a ton of original thick films in 2021, from drama to horror, through comedy and science fiction. At the end of the year it is time to take stock: which were, then, the best?

It is really difficult to make a selection given the high quality of the productions released in the last 12 months, but in this article we have chosen 5 that have been able to stand out among the others.

The best Netflix original movies released in 2021

From Sorrentino’s latest film to the blockbuster with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, here are the films you shouldn’t have missed in 2021.

Don’t Look Up

A film with a stellar cast that takes its cue from numerous disaster movies of the last twenty years and that tells with sharp satire different aspects of modern society. The protagonists are Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who respectively play the role of an anxious astronomer, Professor Randall Mindy, and his graduate student, Kate Dibiasky. The two intercept a comet headed for Earth and will have to involve the media to capture the attention of all humanity and clamored for a timely intervention to save the planet. The film, which has already made its cinema debut, lands on the platform on December 24th.

Pieces of a Woman

Film that stages the drama experienced by a couple who lose their first child: Martha Weiss (played by Vanessa Kirby) and Sean Carson (Shia LeBeouf) are waiting for the birth of their first child. Labor is difficult and unfortunately the baby dies soon after giving birth. As events twist into a tragic spiral, the film gradually shifts the point of view on the human drama of the female protagonist.

It was the hand of God

Sorrentino’s latest effort follows the life of Fabietto Schisa, an introverted boy who struggles to find his place not only in the world, but also among his peers. The idyll of a serene youth, albeit in solitude, for Fabio begins to crumble when he violently clashes with the fragility of his parents (Toni Servillo and Teresa Saponangelo) in a growing climax of drama. And, as the city of Naples prepares to welcome Maradona, Fabietto faces a serious loss, which it forces him to question himself.

Two women – Passing

Telling the story of a troubled friendship between two African American women, Two Women – Passing is an intense and elegant journey within an extremely complex relationship. Set in New York in the late 1920s, the film follows the adventures of Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson), an African American woman capable of passing herself off as white, and Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), an old childhood friend of hers. The film is inspired by the novel of the same name by Nella Larsen to pose a serious discussion on racism.

The power of the dog

The power of the dog it’s not a real western. Yes, of course, there are the wide-brimmed hats and the dilated times that the genre always demands in a loud voice, but it detaches itself very quickly from the cherished and crystallized themes. The geography is right, as is the time (Montana, 1925), but it is a story in balance between psychology and the relationships of the characters. The plot revolves around Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George (Jesse Plemons), two very different brothers: the first is rough, virile, at times disturbing, traditionalist; the second, on the other hand, is more brooding, mild, emotional, balanced. When George marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and takes her to live on the ranch, where her brother also works, the impact will be inevitable.

What other films would you have added to the list?