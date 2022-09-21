Entertainment

Netflix: the classic film starring Anne Hattaway that breaks playback records

Anne Hathaway is one of the best actresses today if we talk about dramas or romantic comedies. And it is that her films are usually one success after another, the kind that hook us in movie theaters, on streaming platforms and even on TV itself. This is why the fact that a classic starring her is one of the sensations of Netflix these days or should we be surprised. Not even for the fact that it is a film released 11 years ago.

“Always the same day” (One day, according to its name in English) is the emotional and romantic drama that is all the rage on Netflix these days. And it is that, although the film was released back in 2011, the production is among the most viewed content on the platform. And the story, together with that message that usually leaves us thinking at the end of the film, does not lose validity or attractiveness.

