Anne Hathaway is one of the best actresses today if we talk about dramas or romantic comedies. And it is that her films are usually one success after another, the kind that hook us in movie theaters, on streaming platforms and even on TV itself. This is why the fact that a classic starring her is one of the sensations of Netflix these days or should we be surprised. Not even for the fact that it is a film released 11 years ago.

“Always the same day” (One day, according to its name in English) is the emotional and romantic drama that is all the rage on Netflix these days. And it is that, although the film was released back in 2011, the production is among the most viewed content on the platform. And the story, together with that message that usually leaves us thinking at the end of the film, does not lose validity or attractiveness.

Netflix: the classic film starring Anne Hattaway that breaks playback records. Source: Instagram @mookmanoii

What is “Always the same day” about, a classic that is already 11 years old and is a sensation on Netflix

The protagonists of “Always the same day”available in NetflixThey are Emma (played by Anne Hathaway) and Dexter (played by Jim Sturgess). They both meet the day they graduate from university and, although they are personalities that can be considered diametrically opposed, they choose to meet each other every July 15, precisely on the day of their graduation.

By dint of these annual meetings, the love between them grows and they get hooked more and more. However, a low blow and an unexpected event can shake and endanger even the purest and most beautiful relationship. In “Always the same day”which is all the rage Netflixteaching revolves around the importance of taking advantage of opportunities.

Following a brief college romance, Emma and Dexter pursue personal dreams, but meet on the same day each year to discuss their lives and loves. “Always the same day”of Netflix.

The cast of “Always the same day”, the classic that continues to surprise on Netflix