Netflix: the controversial premieres in April – Cinema and TV – Culture

Dramas, teenage heavy metal and even the secrets of Marilyn Monroe They are part of the thematic proposal offered by the platform for the fourth month of the year, which will be the scene of memorable series farewells. Here we have some of the most outstanding proposals.

Charlotte’s web

A little pig fights for his life in this family movie.

A classic children’s story by EB White, became a cute and funny movie in which a little pig who lives peacefully on a farm learns that his destiny is to become a delicious plate of food. So he decides to make a plan with the help of a spider to avoid that outcome. Dakota Fanning, Beau Bridges and Kevin Anderson are part of this production, which premieres on April 1.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

An impressive documentary portrays the monster that was hiding a famous English television star. Jimmy Savile was a famous DJ and host of the music show Top of the Pops, which endeared himself to many during the 1970s and 1980s.

His eccentric style and the philanthropic spirit that he showed over the years made him a good example in British society, until very serious cases of sexual abuse were discovered. It opens on April 6.

Elite

Elite has more mysteries and new students in Las Encinas.l

The misadventures, betrayals and excesses of a group of students from the exclusive educational institution Las Encinas return with the premiere of the fifth season of this series offering an intense blend of thriller and youth drama. A murder and a new mystery will bring to light secrets of the new students of the place. It will be available on April 8.

metal lords

David Benioff and DB Weiss became famous for being the creators of Game of Thrones. Now they return with a funnier story that pays tribute to the musical genre that producers love: the heavy rock.

Metal Lords is a movie that focuses on Hunter and Kevin, two teenage music fans who want to win a battle of the bands at all costs and who try to fit in a world that sees them as strange beings. It can be seen on April 8.

choose or die

Horror movie with a halo of eighties nostalgia in which a young woman without money tries to take a large sum by participating in a strange video game that will lead her to experience a nightmare. As a curious fact, this film has a special appearance by Robert Englund, the actor who immortalized Freddy Krueger. It opens on April 15.

In this film it is very dangerous to play with nostalgia.

Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk says goodbye to Saul Goodman.

The first part of the sixth and final season of this series is released, which follows Saul Goodman, a peculiar criminal lawyer who loves to move on the dangerous frontier of good and evil, hand in hand with an impeccable Bob Odenkirk, who becomes a powerful protagonist and generates a lot of empathy. It opens on April 18.

Ozarks

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney continue to suffer with the mob, the FBI and their family.

Marty and Wendy face threats and They fight to keep a gangster cartel, the FBI and their own children calm and happy.trying to buy the necessary time to recover their lives, but it will not be easy. On April 29 this violent experience closes with the premiere of the second part and finale of this series, starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, and Sofia Hublitz.

The Lost Marilyn Monroe Tapes

Marilyn Monroe’s death is once again a topic of discussion, conspiracies and debates.

Who killed Marilyn? That is what many are wondering and this documentary tries to examine in detail the deathe the famous actress, who already had Hollywood at her feet, was a lover of John F. Kennedy; she became a landmark of the beauty of her time and departed from this world under very strange circumstances. It will be available from April 27.

