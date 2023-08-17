Netflix: The fiery drama that will give you goosebumps

“You Understand Me” Is The Netflix Drama That Explores How Infidelity And Passion Can Take A Terrible Turn

Netflix has content for everyone, as well as content for specific environments. With coffee for romantic nights, sunny days and rainy afternoons, in company or alone. And today we have a special drama for fans of a dose of intrigue, passion and terror.

one of the scariest recent thrillers you’re about to see “You Understand Me”, a 2017 film directed by Brentbonacorso Which is somewhat hidden in the Netflix catalog and ideal for lovers of this genre.

What is “You Understand Me” about?

The official synopsis of this production, available on Netflix, reads, “After a one-night stand, Holly develops a dangerous obsession with Tyler and transfers to his school, desperate to keep the romance alive. ” AndIn this movie we will tell the story of Tyler who is in love with his girlfriend Ali. But after an argument, he spends an unforgettable night with the sexy Holly. The next day he learns that Holi is a new student in his school.

It must be said that “You Understand Me” received mixed reviews at the time of its premiere, where one of the negative aspects is undoubtedly the lack of development of its main characters, despite the fact that it is somewhat risky, But that doesn’t mean it isn’t thriller Ideal for those looking for a deeply disturbing story.

“You Understand Me” is a production directed by Brent Bonacorso and starring Bella Thorne, Halston Sage, Taylor John Smith, Nash Grier, Anna Akana, Katherine Morris, Brigid Branagh, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tyler Hanson and others. Are included. Lastly, we must say that it has a duration of 89 minutes.

