Netflix, the films in the catalog with Leonardo DiCaprio: have you seen them all?

Is your favorite actor Leonardo DiCaprio? Here are all the movies you can find on the Netflix streaming platform.

Leonardo Dicaprio, arrived on television from a very young age, he obtained great success with the film Happy Birthday Mr. Grape, for which he earned his first Oscar nomination. From that moment on, his career has been aimed at reaching Hollywood stars.

Oscar Prize, won thanks to the film Revenant by director Iñárritu, thanks to its versatility and ease in getting into the most disparate roles has really won everyone’s hearts. He is certainly one of the most popular actors in the world. But if you are also a fan of DiCaprio, you just have to discover all the films in which he took part.

Netflix, all the films with Leonardo DiCaprio in the catalog

Leonardo DiCaprio has worked with the most important directors of world cinema, from Quentin Tarantino, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, Christopher Nola, up to establishing a real partnership with Martin Scorsese.

Between movie proposed below we will be able to attend some real ones cinematic masterpieces. From dramatic tones to thriller and action tones.

Here is the list of all the films featured on Netflix which boast the presence of Leonardo DiCaprio:

Revolutionary Road, USA (2008)

Director: Sam Mendes;

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Michael Shannon, Kathy Bates;

Drama;

Year: 2008;

Country: United States of America;

Duration: 119min.

We are a Revolutionary Road, Connecticut, is where the couple made up of April and Frank. A classic family that apparently shows itself united by a unique and sincere love, but that in the darkness of their room quarrels are the order of the day.

Until one day his wife decides to undertake that dream she had had for a long time, move to Paris and finally live well. The husband, on the other hand, will continue to lead his life in Connecticut.

Inception, USA and UK (2010)

Director: Christopher Nolan;

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Ken Watanabe;

Genre: action, science fiction, thriller, adventure;

Year: 2010;

Country: United States of America and United Kingdom;

Duration: 148min.

The protagonist of the film is Dominic “Dom” Cobb, a man capable of extract secrets from men’s minds while they sleep. With his team, through advanced technologies, they are able to enter their dreams and participate in a shared dream. But these dreams will soon prove more dangerous than expected, leading to near-fatal consequences.

The Wolf of Wall Street, USA (2013)

Director: Martin Scorsese;

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey;

Genre: biographical, comedy, drama;

Year: 2013;

Country: United States of America;

Duration: 180min.

We are in 1987, the broker Jordan Belfort, will begin to assert itself slowly in his career. Under the guidance of Mark Hanna, he will be introduced within one lifestyle aimed at exaggeration. Sex, drugs and dishonest actions will be the daily bread of his life.

These characteristics will lead him to achieve success. But when everything seemed to be going well, it suddenly happened collapse of the stock market, leading to the bankruptcy of the company and consequently to the loss of employment.

Body of Lies, USA (2008)

Director: Ridley Scott;

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, Mark Strong, Golshifteh Farahani;

Genre: action, espionage, drama, thriller;

Year: 2008;

Country: United States of America;

Duration: 128min.

In the role of Roger Ferris, Leonardo Dicaprio plays the role of a CIA officer, sent to Amman in Jordan to find the Al-Saleem terrorist. The protagonist will be constantly accompanied, with a secret telephone, by the voice of Ed Hoffman, who will direct his movements.

Arriving at the scene he will meet Nizar, who in exchange for asylum in North America will be willing to give useful information for the search for the terrorist. But an event will complicate the relationship between the two, Ferris will find himself cornered and will be forced to shoot him.

Try Catch Me, USA (2002)

Director: Steven Spielberg;

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen;

Genre: biographical, comedy, drama;

Year: 2002;

Country: United States of America;

Duration: 141min.

Try to catch me, the film directed by the great director Steven Spielberg, sees a young man at the center of the story Leonardo Dicaprio, in the role of Frank Jr Abagnale.

The sixteen-year-old will be faced with a rather complicated decision: to choose with whom to live of the two parents, following their separation. But it is from this dilemma that the desire to escape will arise in him. From this moment on he will begin his journey in the dark and shady places of the scams.

Shutter Island, USA (2010)

Director: Martin Scorsese;

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams;

Genre: thriller, noir;

Year: 2010;

Country: United States of America;

Duration: 138min.

We are in 1954, Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule, two policemen, they head to Shutter Island to find one multiple homicide escaped from Ashecliffe’s hospital cell.

They will soon understand that they are in a place that, slowly with the progress of the storm and the discovery of dangerous mysteries, will make them feel a sense of terror. The two will face their eldest fears.

Blood Diamonds, USA (2006)

Director: Edward Zwick;

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Djimon Hounsou, Jennifer Connelly, Kagiso Kuypers;

Genre: action, drama;

Year: 2006;

Country: United States of America;

Duration: 143min.

Danny Archer is a mercenary who, under the orders of his commander, smuggles diamonds between Sierra Leone and Liberia.

But right at this moment, the local fisherman, Solomon Vandy, after being shot, is taken to a diamond camp for prisoners, here he will discover a large pink diamond.

In this place will also arrive Danny, who after having learned of the discovery of the diamond, will try in every way to discover the place where it was hidden.

The Departed, USA (2006)

Director: Martin Scorsese;

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg;

Genre: crime, gangster, drama, thriller, action

Year: 2006;

Country: United States of America;

Duration: 151min.

Leonardo Dicaprio, here wears the role of William “Billy” Costigan, who after attempting to get into the police, will be discarded as not suitable for the role.

But nothing is lost, in fact he will soon be included in a shady operation known only to Commander Queenan and Sergeant Dignam: he will have to infiltrate the gang of the mafia boss Costello, to try and frame him. At the same time, the same boss concocted the same plan. What will happen?

Django – Unchained, USA (2012)

Director: Quentin Tarantino;

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington;

Genre: western, adventure, action;

Year 2012;

Country: United States of America;

Duration: 165min.

The protagonist is the slave Django, who will see his life upset thanks to the knowledge of the doctor King Schultz. Soon the slave’s talents will come out, and Shultz will offer him a collaboration: to work in the search for the Brittle brothers.

King, for his part, will undertake to make him find his wife. It is precisely in this context that the figure of Leonardo DiCaprio comes to be inserted, in the role of Calvin J. Candie, he who will hold the woman prisoner.