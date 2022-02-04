Netflix: the films we will see in 2022

Movie buffs Netflix? Still need ideas for your next movie night? Well, whether you want to laugh, cry, scream in fear, we have an A-list cast for any mood, with new movies arriving every week throughout the year.

The films we will see in 2022

Get ready for heart-pounding action on Netflix with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man, or for an incredible sci-fi adventure with Halle Berry in The Mothership. Return to the crime scene with Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 and Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2. Get ready for a double dose of Adam Sandler (Hustle and Spaceman) and Jamie Foxx (Day Shift and They Cloned Tyrone ), or doubling over with laughter with comic duets of Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy (You People), Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg (Me Time) and a stop-motion reunion with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key (Wendell & Wild).

For family-friendly movies, you’ll feel like a kid again with Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldaña in The Adam Project. You can go on a fantastic journey with the animated film The Sea Beast, with Slumberland with Jason Momoa and The School for Good and Evil with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. You will be able to sing along with Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda.

Discover the new titles of your favorite directors on Netflix – Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Scott Cooper, Edward Berger, Niki Caro, Guillermo Del Toro, Sally El Hosaini, Kim Farrant, Paul Feig, John Lee Hancock, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Louis Leterrier, Tobias Lindholm, Richard Linklater, Tyler Perry, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Nora Twomey, George C. Wolfe. See the directorial beginnings of Kenya Barris, JJ Perry, Dev Patel, Carrie Cracknell, Matthew Reilly, and Millicent Shelton.





Make popcorn and get comfortable with your favorite stars – Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis , Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O’Connell, Regé-Jean Page, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel, Rebel Wilson – and enjoy the your movie night.