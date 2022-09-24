Netflix, The invisible man: what is the horror movie that is top on the streaming platform about | Elizabeth Moss | imdb | Netflix

The series of Netflix They are causing great fury among the spectators. The recent release of “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has left thousands chilled by the tale of cruelty and murder perpetrated by the infamous ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’. However, it is not the only production that has captured the attention of fans of suspense and disturbing scenes.

Streaming has launched a disturbing film that, in a few days, has not only terrified subscribers, but has also become one of the most watched films in Peru and other Latin American countries.

Is about “ The invisible man” a free remake of the 1933 original. Although the plot was released in 2020, and with good critical acceptance (it has 92% approval on Rotten Tomatoes), its captivating story has allowed it to occupy the first places on Netflix.

Elizabeth Moss plays Cecilia Kass in “The Invisible Man.” Photo: Blumhouse

The invisible man: what is it about?

“After escaping an abusive and controlling relationship with a wealthy tech genius, a woman finds herself harassed and tormented by an invisible entity ”, recites the official synopsis.

Cecilia believed she had found the love of her life in Adrian. However, the reality is that she has run into an abusive man, who just wants to constantly humiliate her.

The young woman is forced to break off their relationship and, some time later, finds out that her ex-partner has been murdered. The news leaves her relieved, almost like a sigh of new life, but she shouldn’t claim victory so soon, she is now facing paranormal circumstances, in which her routine seems to be besieged by an almost supernatural presence.

Cast of “The Invisible Man”