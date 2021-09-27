Netflix, the most important announcements of the TUDUM event. The Witcher protagonist, first look at The Sandman

The first global edition of Netflix’s TUDUM event was the right opportunity to share many details on some of the most important projects coming to the streaming platform.

During the long live, whose title takes its name from the popular sound effect that accompanies the launch of the application, which lasted more than three hours, many trailers and announcements were presented, involving some of the most popular series by users of the platform. The entire event is also available in its entirety on the Netflix YouTube channel.

TV series, trailer for Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Sex Education

Starting from the TV series, during the event we were able to appreciate a new trailer regarding Stranger Things: as we can see from the video, the mysterious Creel House will appear. The arrival of the fourth season of Stranger Things is scheduled for 2022.

Space also for Bridgerton, certainly one of Netflix’s most successful projects. In the short trailer we can see a scene from the second, highly anticipated season, which will debut on the platform next year. Next season will also count on Simone Ashley, British actress from the cast of Sex Education.

And precisely with regard to Sex Education, of which the third season has just been released, Netflix has announced the renewal for a fourth season of the acclaimed television series.

The Witcher is the great protagonist, but there is also the series on League of Legends

The TUDUM event saw the presentation of several trailers related to the second season of The Witcher, the fantasy series inspired by the tales of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

In addition to the different trailers, in which other characters such as Ciri appear in addition to the Strigo, Netflix will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at Blood Origin, awaiting the arrival of the second season on December 17th. A third season of the TV series has also been confirmed.

Staying on the subject of videogames, Netflix also showed the first trailer for Arcana, the TV series inspired by League of Legends. The release date has also been confirmed: Arcana will be available on the platform from 6 November.

Dont ‘Look Up: stellar cast starring Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

As for the films, however, there is great anticipation for Don’t Look Up, especially for the exceptional cast. Acting in the film, in fact, there will be among others Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill. Their characters will be busy saving the world from an imminent collision with a comet.

Exceptional cast also for Red Notice, with Gal Gadot – the Wonder Woman of the DC Extended Universe – Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock. Watching the trailer, the film will sail between intense action scenes and comic interludes.

Comes the first trailer for The Sandman and the opening theme of the live-action Cowboy Bebop

As for anime and comics, the most interesting part is certainly the first trailer of The Sandman, the highly anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s celebrated graphic novel of which the very first images have finally been revealed. Even if the short video does not reveal much, you can appreciate the incredible adherence of the work with the tones of the comic. There is still no confirmation on the debut of the first season.

The trailer for the new Studio Colorido anime has also been released, the Japanese company producing, among others, the acclaimed Miyo – Un amore felino (A Whisker Away).

The international title of the work will be Drifting Home, and it will narrate

the story of two childhood friends who go adrift in a sea full of mysteries. The launch of the work on Netflix is ​​scheduled for next year.

The opening theme of Cowboy Bebop has also been revealed, a live-action adaptation of the beloved anime series, which will follow the story of an unlikely team of bounty hunters battling criminals of all kinds up and down the Solar System.

We close the overview of animation products with Inside Job. Son of our times, the series written by Shion Takeuchi will follow in a comic key the vicissitudes of some members of the Deep State (organs of the state deviated) engaged in concealing evidence of a series of world conspiracies. The series will debut on Netflix on October 22.

Jeen-yuhs, the documentary that traces twenty years of Kanye West’s life

We conclude with news that will make music and showbiz fans happy: in 2022 Netflix will offer Jeen-yuhs, a long documentary that will retrace all the most important stages in the career of rapper Kanye West.

The documentary will show the main events of the rapper’s last twenty years of life and, in the words of the authors, will be an intimate and revealing portrait of the American artist.