Netflix: The most INTENSE movie that is already trending starring Angelina Jolie; won an Oscar |TRAILER

When we refer to film productions on Netflix, we immediately think of original series and movies that have recently been released, however, the audiovisual platform also offers certain titles that are even considered classics.

As is the case with the tapes that have the original title “Girl, Interrupted” or the Spanish subtitle “Innocence Interrupted”, which belongs to the drama genre with an official launch in 1999.

What is “Innocence, Interrupted” about?

“Innocence, Interrupted” is a production based on the memoirs written by the American author Susana Kaysen and published in 1993, where she recounts her experiences as a patient in a psychiatric hospital during the 1960s; This production directed by James Mangold starred Angelina Jolie, Winona Ryder, Clea DuVall, Brittany Murphy, Elisabeth Moss and Jared Leto.

This successful film won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2000 for Angelina Jolie; It was distributed by Columbia Pictures with a budget of 40 million dollars, and managed to raise only 48 million 300 thousand dollars, but on the part of the critics it obtained very good references and qualifications.

He got an Oscar

With a duration of 127 minutes, this film that follows the story of an 18-year-old girl, who is perceived as confused, insecure and unstable, tries to delve into the viewer how she perceives the world, as well as the rapid changes that take place around her. around and that are part of life.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production that was written by Susana Kaisen, James Mangold, Lisa Loomer and Anna Hamilton Phelan:

KEEP READING:

The longest movie on Netflix; lasts 3 hours and a half and won 7 Oscars |TRAILER

3 LATIN AMERICAN movies on Netflix; one will make you think about how you will be remembered when you die