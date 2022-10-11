Entertainment

Netflix: the most watched movie that will leave you breathless and is all the rage based on real events

The American film, 2 hours and 6 minutes long, already has millions of views and leads the top 10 worldwide on the streaming platform.


The price of the truth

The ranking of the most watched movies in Netflix it varies all the time due to its constant renewal of titles. In this case, the leading production on the platform is an American production of drama and suspense based on a true story. I know what it is.

The price of the truth is an American production released in 2019 that is inspired by a true story and stars Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway.

The film tells the story of a tenacious lawyer who discovers the dark secret that connects a growing number of deaths. and diseases with one of the largest corporations in the world. In the process, she risks her future, his job, and even his own family to bring the truth to light.

Trailer for The Price of Truth – Netflix

Play

Trailer for The Price of Truth - Netflix


“A lawyer whose firm defends chemical companies risks his career to expose a corporation’s mishandling of toxic waste.“, indicates the synopsis on the platform.

Cast of The Price of Truth

  • Mark Ruffalo
  • Anne Hathaway
  • Tim Robbins
  • Bill Camp
  • Bill Pullman
  • Victor Garber
  • William JacksonHarper
  • Mare Winningham
  • Kevin Crowley
  • Trenton Hudson
  • Marc Hock
  • Lyman Chen
  • Courtney DeCosky

comment


