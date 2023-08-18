Entertainment

Netflix: The most watched new series worldwide the day after the premiere

Netflix added a new series which shot to the top of the most watched series globally within a matter of hours. Know all the details below.

The eighth month of 2023 continues for the streaming service Netflix And the past week has seen additions to its great catalog, such as those that will continue to arrive through the rest of August. Now, a new series has been released and it has become a trend all over the world within few hours.

It has become common for a production to be added to the platform’s library and capture the attention of most users almost immediately. Usually, this happens when a title has great expectations and is expected, so the next production keeps up with these requirements.

+Most watched series on Netflix right now:

in the last days, lethal drug It used to rank itself at the top of the top 10 but that is now in the past and now we have a new show that is leading the viewership rankings: Depp Vs. heard It is currently the most watched series on Netflix worldwide.After being released the day before.

This is a documentary series that shows how the defamation case he launched was like never before Johnny Depp And Amber Heard In April 2022. After weeks on the stand, jury returns verdict of star’s innocence Pirates of the Caribbean facing allegations of physical abuse.

Depp Vs. Hurd discussed the defamation case that attracted global attention and became the first TikTok trial in history. Bringing both testimonies together for the first time and taking an in-depth look at this global media phenomenon, this three-part series questions the nature of truth and its role in today’s society.Its official summary states.

