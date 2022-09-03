Netflix: the movie based on real events that lasts an hour and is already in the top 10 of the most viewed

Netflix It has an extensive catalog of movies and series every month. Many of the stories have been on the platform for a long time and come to light months later. Such is the case of “The price of the truth”.

The film was released in 2019, it is based on real events and in recent days it managed to be part of the Top 10 of the series company. The production stars Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway.

What is “The Price of Truth” about?

The film tells the story of a lawyer who learns of a series of deaths in one of the largest and most powerful companies in the world. The lawyer will have the challenge of proving all the facts with his investigations, putting his professional career, his family and even his life at risk.

Who are part of the cast?

The film stars: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Bill Pullman, Victor Garber, William Jackson Harper, Mare Winningham, Kevin Crowley, Trenton Hudson, Marc Hockl, Lyman Chen, and Courtney DeCosky

Netflix: movies based on real events

Users who love these stories will be able to watch similar movies over the weekend:

“My best friend Anne Frank” – Movie

The film is based on the true friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp.

The cast is composed of: Josephine Arendsen, Aiko Mila Beemsterboer, and Roeland Fernhout.

“Tommy’s Notebook”

The film tells the life of María Vázquez, an architect who is fighting terminal ovarian cancer and to get through the rest of her life, she writes a book for her son Tommy to read for when she is dead.

The cast is composed of: Valeria Bertuccelli, Esteban Lamothe and Julin Sorn

“The Scandal”

The film will show the life of three women who reveal the poor working conditions they have in one of the most important television networks in the United States (Fox News) and where they suffered sexual abuse by Roger Ailes (John Lithgow). The facts were revealed in 2016 and one of the most media scandals of the year.

The film is made up of Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie