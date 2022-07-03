Netflix: The movie starring Cameron Diaz that will make you cry non-stop; it’s heartbreaking |TRAILER

The options in the Netflix catalog are expanding more and more, where you can find horror and suspense film productions, but also animated and drama series.

For this reason, we have made the selection of a film production, which is currently within the extensive Netflix catalog, specifically within the emotional category, and of the drama and book-based movie genres.

This 2009 production is entitled “The Hardest Decision”, which had its premiere in the United States and was directed by Nick Cassavetes and starring Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin and Abigail Breslin, as part of the adaptation of the novel “My Sister’s Keeper” by Jodi Picoult.

What is “The Hardest Decision” about?

“The most difficult decision”, part of the story of Kate Fitzgerald who suffers from acute promyelocytic leukemia, who lives with her parents, firefighter Brian and lawyer Sara, but also with her older brother Jessi.

Her life changes when one day Kate’s oncologist, Dr. Chance, suggests designer IVF to her family, since she is not genetically compatible with any of her family members.

This is how he receives the help of Ana who donates her organs, blood, stem cells and tissues; Ana’s life basically boiled down to being hospitalized, receiving growth hormone injections, opioid painkillers, sleeping pills, constant bleeding and infections.

a moving movie

Later, they suffer kidney failure, and immediately Ana knows that she will have to donate one of hers to her sister, but she realizes that a single kidney will limit her life in activities such as playing sports, drinking alcohol or even having children, so he decides to sue his parents for medical emancipation and rights over his own body.

The drama-packed production also starred Jason Patric and Sofia Vassilieva, which was created on a budget of $30 million and grossed almost $96 million.

Below we show you the trailer of said film that is currently in the Netflix catalog and that will move you from beginning to end:

KEEP READING:

Netflix: The 3 ESSENTIAL movies to watch this first weekend of JULY; one is based on real events

Netflix: The ideal movie that combines action and adventure; is in the top 10 of the most viewed |TRAILER

HFM