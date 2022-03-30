Netflix: the new series that premiere in April in Latin America – Movies and TV

new seasons of Elite, grace and frankie, ultra man or Better Call Saul, and new suspense, action or comedy shows from all regions of the world arrive in the Netflix catalog during the month of April. Find out what the premieres of the month are and from when you will be able to see them.

The last bus (Friday 1)

A series that follows a group of students who end up becoming the only hope to save Earth from an army of out-of-control drones. Starring Lautyn Ajufo, Moosa Mostafa and Phoebe Silva.

Elite Season 5 (Friday the 8th)

The long-awaited fifth season of the popular Spanish youth drama series, with new intrigues and love affairs between the students of the prestigious Las Encinas private school. They star again Carla Diaz, Martina Cardidi and Manu Riosamong others.

Tiger and Bunny Season 2 (Friday the 8th)

New episodes of this Japanese animated action series that follows two superheroes who must balance their fight against crime with the corporate obligations imposed by their sponsors.

The Crystal Girls (Friday the 8th)

A new Spanish series that follows a dancer pressured to be perfect, who ends up seeking liberation outside her academy with the support of a discriminated dancer. With Maria Pedraza, Paula Losas and Mona Martinez.

Erotic lines (Friday 8)

A new Dutch comedy series that follows a 1980s college student who decides to work for a phone sex line. star Joy Delima, minne koole and Chris Peters.

Between fence and fence (Tuesday 12)

A comedy series that follows the director of a women’s prison as she attempts to document the lives of her inmates. Created and starred by catherine tate.

Almost Happy Season 2 (Wednesday the 13th)

New episodes of this Argentinian comedy-drama series about a radio host who tries to fix his relationship with his ex-wife and their children. Starring Sebastian Wainraich.

Ultraman Season 2 (Thursday 14)

This Japanese animated series about a new version of one of the most iconic superheroes on television in Japan returns with new episodes.

Anatomy of a Scandal (Friday the 15th)

A new British anthology series based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughn, which follows various scandals in British high society. The cast includes Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, Michelle Dockery and Naomi Scott.

The heirs of the Earth (Friday 15)

A Spanish historical drama that adapts the novel of the same name by Idelfonso Falcones. Set in Barcelona in the 14th century, it follows a resourceful young man trying to achieve success in the Catalan city. Starring yon gonzalez, Elena Rivera and Michelle Jenner.

May (Friday the 15th)

New Indian thriller series that follows a woman trying to avenge her daughter’s death at the hands of a group of criminals. Starring Sakshi Tanwar.

Better Call Saul Season 6 (Tues 19)

The prequel series breaking bad returns for its sixth season, again on the trail of the resourceful and unscrupulous lawyer Jimmy McGill. Starring Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and Jonathan Banks.

Pacific Rim: No Man’s Land, Season 2 (Tuesday 19)

New episodes of this science fiction animated series based on the film by William of the Bull Pacific Titanswhich follows a group of giant robot pilots who must defend the Earth from interdimensional monsters.

Russian doll, season 2 (Wednesday 20)

Return this dark comedy series about a New York woman who gets caught in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again. Created and starred by Natasha Lyonne.

Yakamoz S-245 (Wednesday 20)

New Turkish thriller series that follows a marine biologist and the crew of a military submarine, who must fight for survival after a global disaster. Starring Özge Özpirinçci.

Feeling (Wednesday 20)

This suspenseful series follows a man on a mission of revenge against an organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife. With Michael Brown and Ana Lucia Dominguez.

Kentaro’s pregnancy (Thursday 21)

New Japanese comedy series that follows a successful publicist who inexplicably becomes pregnant. Starring Takumi Saitō and Juri Ueno.

Heartstopper (Saturday 22)

New British teen series about two high school students who discover that their friendship could turn into something more. With Kit Connor and joe locke.

Ozark Season 4 (Friday the 29th)

New episodes of the fourth season of this award-winning suspense series starring Jason Bateman and laura linneywhose characters immerse themselves in the world of money laundering in a remote area of ​​Missouri, putting themselves in the sights of dangerous criminals.

Grace and Frankie Season 7 (Friday the 29th)

Return this comedy series starring jane fonda, Lily Tomlin and Martin Sheenwhich follows two women who become friends after their respective husbands confess to being in love with each other.