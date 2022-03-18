Netflix: the platform’s controversial charging plan for users who share their accounts

Three Latin American countries will be the first to experience a couple of new Netflix features, not without controversy.

The American company announced that Chile, Costa Rica and Peru will be the test countries of a new feature that will limit users from sharing the same account in different households, something Netflix has turned a blind eye to until now.

In a statement, the company said that while multi-device streaming and profile separation features have been popular on its service, “they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

So they will put will apply a charge to allow it.

