Netflix: the police that failed in the movies, was recovered by the platform and is all the rage in the world | Chronicle

Netflix It had several premieres in September that caused a furor among subscribers, such as: Cobra Kai, Diary of a Gigolo Y the devil in ohio. But the streaming platform got a huge amount of view thanks to a movie that revived: Triple 9.

The police hit theaters in 2016, but his time on the big screen was without pain or glory. The production had a budget of 20 million dollars and only raised around 25.

triple 9 generated great enthusiasm with its plot, which combines action, corruption and crime. Its manager is John Hillcoat and its cast is made up of great figures: Casey Affleck, Winslet, Gal Gadot and Aaron Paul, among others. In addition, it was attended by Nick Cave on the soundtrack.

But despite not meeting expectations, his arrival at Netflix reversed his luck. Well it got into the top 10 of the most viewed movies. Currently, in Argentina, it occupies the fourth position among the most played titles.

What is Triple 9 about, the movie that breaks it on Netflix

A group of corrupt Atlanta cops, blackmailed by the Russian mob, plan an impossible criminal heist that triggers a wave of violence.says the synopsis of the platform.

The story is based on a script written by Matt Cook and focuses on a group of criminals who intend to pull off a big heist with the help of corrupt cops. To do this, they will activate the code “Triple 9” – 999 is a police code that means immediate help (agent down)-, which will divert the attention of the Los Angeles police to a false decoy on the other side of the city. Meanwhile, they will be able to commit the robbery they plan with total impunity.

In this way criminals will be able to keep the police force distracted while they carry out the robbery; nevertheless something will go wrong and now money is not the only thing at risk, but their lives.

Triple 9: cast

Casey Affleck as Chris Allen

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Michael Atwood

Kate Winslet as Irina Vlašlov

Aaron Paul as Gabriel “Gabe” Welch

Woody Harrelson as Jeffrey Allen

Anthony Mackie as Marcus Belmont

CliftonCollins Jr. as Franco Rodriguez

Norman Reedus as Russell Welch

Luis DaSilva Jr. as Louis Pinto

Gal Gadot as Elena Vlašlov

Theresa Palmer as Michelle Allen

Michael K Williams as Sweet Pea

michelle ang as Trina Ling