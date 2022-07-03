Netflix: the series and movies based on novels that break it on the platform and are worthy of a marathon
Despite increasingly strong competition from services like Amazon or HBO, Netflix still leading the way in streaming. The platform, which has almost 222 million subscribers worldwidehas different proposals to see with family, alone or with friends.
The red platform knows very well how to catch us with its range of unmissable options: movies ranging from action, suspense and horror to romance and science fiction.
then We review some must-see series and movies, based on novels, that you have to see those. What are they?
1) ANATOMY OF A SCANDAL
The miniseries follows Jamesa charismatic Westminster politician who is accused of rape, which turns his world and his marriage upside down. Sophie, who is his wife, is convinced of James’s innocence and goes to great lengths to clear his name.
In the meantime, Kate is the prosecutor hired for the case, an educated, ambitious woman convinced that James is guilty. Kate is determined to make James pay for his crimes. The series thus shows both sides of a trial in which we will question whether James is really innocent or not.
“Sophie’s privileged life, the wife of a powerful politician, dissolves when a scandal comes to light…and her husband is accused of a shocking crime.” notes the official synopsis on the red platform.
TECHNICAL SHEET
- duration: 45 minutes each episode
- country: United Kingdom
- address: S. J. Clarkson
- script: Melissa James Gibson, David E. Kelley
- Music: Johan Sderqvist
- Distribution: Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, Michelle Dockery, Naomi Scott, Ben Radcliffe
2) Lincoln’s lawyer
Based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly“The Lincoln Lawyer” follows the story of Los Angeles attorney Mickey Haller, who runs his own law firm out of the backseat of his Lincoln Town car.
Finding himself trying to find his footing again after spending time away from the law, Mickey decides to return to Los Angeles, where a mystery awaits him to solve that will put him back in business.
“After an accident, L. . Mickey Haller’s lawyer restarts his career – and his iconic Lincoln – with a murder case,” reads the official synopsis available on Netflix.
TECHNICAL SHEET
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Year: 2022
- Country: USA
- Address: Ted Humphrey (Creator), David E. Kelley (Creator)
- Guin: Ted Humphrey, David E. Kelley.
- Cast: Manuel Garca-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Christopher Gorham, Jazz Raycole, Ntare Mwine, Krista Warner, Michael Graziadei, Lamont Thompson, Reggie Lee
3) SWEET MAGNOLIAS
Sweet Magnolias tells us the story of three women who live in South Carolina, are best friends since school and have been together all their lives.. The friends will have to deal with the complications of romance, careers and starting a family.
One of them is Maddie Townsend. She has three children and has recently discovered that her husband is cheating on her. But Maddie has a person behind her, a person who is on everyone’s lips. Another of her friends is Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young nurse who will have to deal with problems at work and with the confrontations she has at home.
“Three friends from South Carolina grapple with the complexities of love, career and family,” reads the synopsis for the series.
TECHNICAL SHEET
- Duration: 52 minutes
- Year: 2020
- Country: USA
- Address: Sheryl J. Anderson
- Guin: Sheryl J. Anderson
- Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Dion Johnstone
4) Queen’s Gambit
in full cold waryoung Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a orphan with a prodigious aptitude for chess, who fights her addictions while trying to become the best player in the world by beating the grandmasters, especially the Russians.
“In a 1950s orphanage, a girl exhibits an extraordinary talent for chess. As her fame skyrockets, she tries to overcome her addiction. Go all you want,” says the official Netflix synopsis.
TECHNICAL SHEET
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Year: 2020
- Country: USA
- Address: Scott Frank
- Guin: Scott Frank
- Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Isla Johnston, Annabeth Kelly, Bill Camp, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Christiane Seidel, Rebecca Root, Chloe Pirrie, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling
