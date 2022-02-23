Netflix: The series and movies that premiere in March on the platform

Lily Collins returns to the big screen after his success in the series Emily in Paris. this time in psychological thriller directed by her fiancé Charlie McDowell. In this film, she who leaves as one of the most anticipated of March, Collins plays the partner of Jesse Plemons, the CEO of a multi-billion dollar technology company. As the couple returns to their country house for a vacation, they discover that Jason Segal’s character is stealing it. wind fall or fruits of the wind in Spanish, begins as one of the most interesting psychological thrillers of the season and its premiere on netflix It has been listed as a must.

If we talk about movies that are meant to be trendwe found the most recent project by Ryan Reynolds, the adam project, where the past, the present and the future are the common thread of his character, a time traveling pilot, who will do everything possible to reconcile his past and save the future.

What’s more, weekend in croatia brings us the return to the big screen of one of our favorites: leighton meester. Known for being Blair Waldorf, she plays a woman who, after a weekend getaway to the Balkan country, is accused of killing her best friend, in which the film becomes a quest to discover the truth.

All movie releases in March 2022:

Spider-Man 3: March 1 Two against the ice (March 2) Weekend in Croatia (March 3) The Adam Project (March 11) Downtown Abbey: The Movie (March 13) Marilyn has black eyes (March 15) Ruby’s Rescue (March 17) Until We Meet Again (March 18) Fruits of the Wind (March 18) Midsummer (March 19) Hail (March 30)

Documentaries and specials premiering on Netflix in March 2022