Netflix: The series and movies that premiere in October 2022

We know that Netflix premieres for last month they did not find their peak, considering that September has been quite itinerant, with a slow start that will culminate with the premiere of the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde. Which leaves us, in perspective, excited about everything that intends to reach streaming from that moment on. Will you be able to keep Netflix the style and standards with which you closed last month u october will be even more amazing?

Here the complete list of premieres of series and movies for October 2022.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities arrives this October on Netflix. Netflix

Obviously, we know that this month is related to the terror, horror and mystery fueled by the Halloween festivities. Thus, we will find in the platform’s catalog the Mexican interpretation of these genres, with the premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. And, of course, continuing with titles like the midnight club or volume 3 of unsolved mysteries. October will be full of mysteries from the beginning.

You always reign (October 2)

Nailed It! – Season 7 (October 5)

Derry Girls (October 7)

The Midnight Club (October 7)

The Mole (October 7)

The Sisters (October 8)

Belascoran (October 12)

Playlist: Miniseries (October 13)

(October 13) Somebody Feed Phil – Season 6 (October 18)

Unsolved Mysteries – Volume 3 (October 18 – 25)

28 Paranormal Days (October 21)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (October 25)

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself (October 28)

Big Mouth – Season 6 (October 28)

The love between the fairy and the devil (October 30)

