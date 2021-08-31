Netflix, the series saved and those renewed (in advance) in 2021

Of Netflix we often talk about it, not only because it is one of the giants of streaming, but also because, as such, it is involved at the forefront of the “game” of cancellations and renewals of TV series.

In truth, we talk more often about the series that are canceled, perhaps after only one season. A few months ago, this fate happened, for example, to Jupiter Legacy, to The Baker Street Irregulars it’s at Cursed.

For once, however, the news coming from the platform is positive, indeed, of “salvation”, as happened to the series Manifest, which after being canceled on the original broadcaster, was then renewed on Netflix (a bit like what happened for The House of Paper).

The US series, which tells of a mysterious flight that disappeared for five years and suddenly returned without the passengers having aged, was canceled by NBC due to a drop in ratings in season three. Two months of fan complaints later, Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph’s company embarks on an unexpected rescue, ready to produce a fourth and final season, consisting of 20 episodes.

“You”

Among the series renewed by Netflix a bit surprising, there is also the one about the murderous stalker played by Penn Badgley. After the second season, available from December 2019, for a long time his return was in doubt, but now, in October 2021, he is about to return.

“Cobra Kai”

Stop everyone, this is a news: even before the debut of the fourth season (which should arrive in streaming in December), Netflix has already announced the renewal of Cobra Kai for the fifth, which will begin shooting in the fall.

“Snowpiercer”

Even the series Snowpiercer continues happily: after the streaming of the second season (on Netflix last January), Netflix immediately announced the renewal for another season of the show based on the film Bong Joon-ho, which in turn was the film adaptation of the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob and Jean-Michel Charlier.

“Sweet Tooth”

Based on Jeff Lemire’s comic of the same name and starring Robert Downey Jr. and his wife as executive producers, the half-deer baby series Gus and his friend, the tramp Jepperd, hit Netflix last June and has already been renewed for a second season.

