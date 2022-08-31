Netflix: the series that has 10 chapters and is a success on the streaming platform

Legal dramas became the favorite stories of the audience in Netflix. Each one of them managed to catch the attention of the users for their small hints of romance. “Race to Success” is one of these series.

What is “Race to Success” about?: Synopsis

The series tells the story of Ingrid Yun, a Korean-American who is the first lawyer in her family and is challenged to win the highest position in the law firm Paersons Valentine, the most important in New York. Although, with the support of her friends, she will manage to cross obstacles and be the partner of the office.

In turn, try to keep your love life active and not just focus on your career. During the first chapters, he will see her old love again, whom he met one night at an event. From then on, she couldn’t forget about him.

The strip is based on the books of The Partner Track, by the writer Helen Wan, where she shows how her professional life was in the area of ​​law.

Who are part of the cast?

The series is composed of Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps as Nick, Nolan Gerard Funk, Matthew Rauch, Roby Attal, Desmond Chiam and Tehmina Sunny among others.

Series similar to “Road to Success” on Netflix

Better Call Soul

Better Call Saul is a spin-off of “Breaking Bad” and will tell the story of the conversion of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a former con man who wants to be a big-name lawyer six years before teaming up with Walter White on Breaking Bad.

Protagonists: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and Rhea Seehorn

‘Suits’-series

The strip tells the story of a college dropout who convinces a lawyer with his cunning and gets a position as an associate, but has no legal credentials.

Protagonists: Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Rick Hoffman

“Anatomy of a Scandal”

“Olivia Pope is a lawyer specialized in managing crises and conflicts up to those of the President of the United States himself. Her objective and that of her team will be to support, defend her image and the lives of her clients belonging to the elite of the country. But, Everything will change when her husband is framed for a crime.

Starring: Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend.