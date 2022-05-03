Netflix: The shocking story of this movie is traumatizing users; based on TRUE EVENTS | Trailer

Despite the great offer that exists in the market around platforms that offer entertainment without leaving home, Netflix continues to be one of the companies streaming most in demand worldwide.

This is mainly because the site recognized for its particular red logo, has shown that one of its interests is to get the best releases in cinema, from the newest, to the classics.

Own films within the platform

Since the arrival of platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and now Paramount plus, the giant of streaming Now find a way to stand out competition.

It’s worth it to remember that the company arose from 1997although it only offered a DVD rental service through the postal service, and it was not until 2008 that it began to offer a service by streaming.

Now, the streaming giant has made new bets for having their own films, which are made under the seal of their own production company.

In addition to its own productions, the giant with the red logo offers its users various audiovisual options that have been successful in screens from all over the world, so shortly after its premiere, the business American is looking for a way to acquire them.

Josef Fritzl in real life, the man on whom the film is inspired. Photo: AP

The movie you should not miss on Netflix

This is the tape “The Room”, or by its title in Spanish “La habitacion”, and it is a movie 2015 starring Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, John Allen, William H. Macy and Sean Bridgers, was directed by Lenny Abrahamson and is based on the novel of the same name of Emma Donoghue.

This film is inspired by the story of Elisabeth Fritzl who was locked up from 1984 to 2008, that is, 24 years, in the basement of a house next to her seven sons.

She was kidnapped by Josef Fritzl, her own father, who from the age of 11 began to abuse his daughter and from that abuse the seven children were born. It was revealed that a pair of twins and one of them died and was cremated by Fritzl himself who was an architect of profession.

The story that seems taken from a horror book, happened in Austriaand it was so famous that there is a book about this case, even the group Rammstein dedicated a song entitled “Wiener Blut”, while the singer-songwriter Chilean Fernando Milagros dedicated the melody “Elizabeth Fritzl” and now the film inspired in this case it is available on Netflix.

