Netflix: these are the premieres of July in Colombia

The streaming platform Netflix announced the catalog of series, movies and documentaries that can be enjoyed during the summer, one of its star publications being the second part of season 4 of Stranger Things, which reaches its conclusion.

Another of the outstanding releases for this month of July is the launch of the new adaptation of Resident Evil to live action, about which the fans of the video game will be very aware and with the uncertainty of the final result.

