Netflix: these are the premieres of July in Colombia

The streaming platform Netflix announced the catalog of series, movies and documentaries that can be enjoyed during the summer, one of its star publications being the second part of season 4 of Stranger Things, which reaches its conclusion.

Another of the outstanding releases for this month of July is the launch of the new adaptation of Resident Evil to live action, about which the fans of the video game will be very aware and with the uncertainty of the final result.

Related news

In the field of movies, there is also a wide variety of options, because within the category of Romance/drama, ‘The Theory of Everything’ makes its appearance with Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones as the protagonist, which recounts passages from the life of the physicist Stephen Hawking theorist

Although some of the premieres were already planned in the calendar, there are new additions. Here all the highlights of the month of July for Netflix.

sets

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (July 1)

Control Z: Season 3 (July 6)

Business is business (July 6)

Boo, Bitch (July 8)

How to design an erotic room (July 8)

The longest night (July 8)

Woo, an extraordinary lawyer (July 13)

tuning. Season 3 (July 13)

Resident Evil (July 14)

VIP Wishes (July 15)

A place to dream. Season 4 (July 20)

Soul Alchemy (July 23)

From junk to carloads. Season 4 (July 27)

Dream remodels. Season 3 (July 27)

Rebel. Season 2 (July 27)

Mismatched (July 29)

Films

The Theory of Everything (July 1)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (July 1)

Hello, goodbye and everything that happened (July 6)

Malnazidos (July 11)

Mirreyes vs. Godinez (July 13)

Persuasion (July 15)

Too Big for Fairy Tales (July 18)

Live is Life (July 18)

The Gray Man (July 22)

The Illusionists: Nothing Is What It Seems (July 26)

Wounded Hearts (July 29)

documentaries

The girl in the photo (July 6)

How to change your mind (July 12)

The murderer of my daughter (July 13)

DB Cooper: Where are you? (July 13)

Shimon Peres: The nobel who did not stop solar (July 13)

Street Food: USA (July 26)

The most hated man on the internet (July 27)

AG