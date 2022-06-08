Netflix: This will be the most intense scene in the first movie ONLY for adults based on REAL life

In spite of the diversity of alternatives to consume content from the comfort of your mobile phone, tablet, computer or television, Netflix has kept up with the Vanguard because among its main original productions are Orange is the new black, The Squid Game, Black Mirror Y Stranger Things, considered resounding successes.

And precisely derived from the diversity and opening of content on this platform, based in Los Gatos, California, has now caused a furore the news of a movie allegedly banned in Netflix.

Netflix’s “banned” movie: only for adults

The fact that it is believed that this production is practically prohibited derives from the time that said tape has been savedbecause it is a tape that was shot since 2019, and that it would presumably arrive on the red logo platform on April 27, however, it is more than a month late with respect to this supposed official release date.

According to a magazine exclusive Variety, Netflix decided to postpone the debut of this long-awaited production within this 2022, without confirming a date specific for now.

What is the movie about

“Blonde” narrates the life of Marilyn Monroe, and according to what was reported by the streaming company, this film will be the first produced by Netflix in getting an NC-17 rating, which means it’s adult-only content.

Ana de Armas in the role of Marilyn Monroe. Photo: Special

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and starring by the beautiful cuban actress Anne of Arms, In addition to being based on novel Joyce Carol Oates epic.

The most intense scene of this movie

It is worth noting that the book revolves around fiction fused with some real life events that occurred to the most emblematic blonde in cinema, and precisely one of the most intense scenes of the movie they have to do with rape and rough sex scenes.

It is precisely these parts explicit and intense in the plot which would have generated concern in Netflix executives, thus delaying the premiere of “Blonde”, whose date of release is unknown. premiere.

