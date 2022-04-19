Netflix: Three films of love and desire that you must see from April 19 to 24

The third week of April, great titles arrive at the Netflix streaming platform, among them “Better Call Saul” Y “Russian Doll”. However, despite the new additions to the catalog, many people are looking for classic movies to enjoy during the week.

So that you don’t waste time trying to choose something in the app, we leave you three movies romantic, of desire and with erotic scenes what can you see from April 19 to 24. In this list there are great film projects with a good reception among the public.

In this article we share a brief review of each one and the official trailer provided by Netflix. Remember that if you like these recommendations, you can share this article with your friends, family and partner.

Of love and other addictions (Love and Other Drugs)

2010 | Duration: 113 minutes | United States | Rated 5.6 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

Love and Other Drugs. Photo: Special.

What is the tape about? This film tells us about Maggie, an independent woman who has decided to live without ties, however, along the way she meets Jamie, a young man whose irresistible charm works not only with women, but also within the world of pharmaceutical sales.

Distribution: Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Judy Greer, Hank Azaria, Gabriel Macht, Oliver Platt, Jaimie Alexander, Katheryn Winnick, and George Segal. You can also watch it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Star Plus and HBO Max.

The last love letter (The Last Letter from Your Lover)

2021 | Duration: 113 minutes | United Kingdom | Rated 5.8 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

The Last Letter from Your Lover. Photo: Special

What is the tape about? Journalist Ellie Haworth finds some secret love letters from 1965, so she decides to solve the mystery of this forbidden adventure. As the investigation proceeds, she discovers the story behind it.

Distribution: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, Ncuti Gatwa, Vilhelm Blomgren, Christian Brassington, Joakim Skarli, Ann Ogbomo, Alfredo Tavares, Manoj Anand, and Xander Turian.

Letters to Juliet

2010 | Duration: 105 minutes | United States | Rated 5.4 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

Letters to Juliet. Photo: Special

What is the tape about? Sophie decides to travel with her boyfriend (Victor) from New York to Italy in search of rekindling their relationship. While Victor is at work, Sophie finds an old note for someone’s lover.

Distribution: Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave, Gael García Bernal, Franco Nero, Christopher Egan, Marcia DeBonis, Giordano Formenti, Fabio Testi, Oliver Platt. You can also see it on HBO Max, Claro Video and Amazon Prime Video.

KEEP READING

Netflix: Three unmissable movies you must see from April 11 to 17

Netflix: The three best movies of all time according to IMDb to binge the next weekend