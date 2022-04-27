Netflix: Three great movies “hidden” on the platform that you have to see this week

If you are one of those people who is always saying that there is never anything good to see in the Netflix streaming platform, Surely this short list of movies will help you change your mind and put an end to that terrible boredom.

It is always appreciated to have at hand some recommendations of what to look at when you have nothing to do, which is why we have chosen three of the best “hidden” movies inside of the netflix catalog and that has a very good reception among the public.

In this article we share a brief review of each one and the official trailer provided by the app. Remember that if you like these recommendations, you can share this article with your friends, family and partner.

the disciple

2020 | Original name: The Disciple | Duration: 127 minutes | India | Rated 6.0 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

What is the tape about? “The Disciple” is the story of an Indian classical vocalist, Sharad Nerulkar, searching for the traditional absolute in a contemporary city that never stops bustling. This film is produced by the Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron.

Distribution: Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, Kiran Yadnyopavit, Abhishek Kale, Neela Khedkar, Makarand Mukund, Kristy Banerjee, and Prasad Vanarse.

Matter of time

2013 | Original name: About Time | Duration: 123 minutes | United Kingdom | Rated 7.0 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

About Time.Photo: Special

What is the tape about? When Tim finds out that the men in his family can travel through time, he decides to go back in time to conquer the woman of his dreams. This movie is also available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Claro Video.

Distribution: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Lydia Wilson, Lindsay Duncan, Richard Cordery, Joshua McGuire, Tom Hollander, Margot Robbie, Vanessa Kirby, Will Merrick, Tom Hughes, and Clemmie Dugdale.

nameless song

2021 | Original Name: Nameless Song | Duration: 97 minutes | Peru | Rated 6.6 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

What is the tape about? In 1988, when Peru is under martial law, the baby of an indigenous woman disappears at birth. A journalist risks his life to investigate the heartbreaking reason.

Distribution: Pamela Mendoza, Tommy Parraga, Lucio Rojas, Ruth Armas, Maykol Hernandez, Bruno Odar

