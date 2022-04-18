Netflix: Three romantic movies you must see from April 18 to 24

The third week of the fourth month of the year brings great titles to the Netflix streaming platform. Now after the holidays Holy Weekyou will surely have fewer hours to watch movies, so it is best to know what is the best you can see.

So that you don’t waste time trying to choose one of the movies, we leave you three romantic movies that you can see from April 18 to 24. In this list there are great film projects with a good reception among the public.

In this article we share a brief review of each one and the official trailer provided by Netflix. Remember that if you like these recommendations, you can share this article with your friends, family and partner.

Do you know Joe Black? (Meet Joe Black)

1998 | Duration: 173 minutes | United States | Rated 6.3 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

Meet Joe Black. Photo: Special.

What is the tape about? In this film we are told the story of William Parisha powerful and meticulous tycoon whose life is altered by the arrival of an enigmatic young man named Joe Black who falls in love with his daughter, what you don’t know is that Joe is actually the personification of death, who has a mission to accomplish.

Cast: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Claire Forlani, Jake Weber, Marcia Gay Harden, Jeffrey Tambor, David S. Howard, June Squibb, Lois Kelly-Miller, Jahnni St. John, Richard Clarke, Marylouise Burke, Diane Kagan, Gene Canfield, and Suzanne Hevner. You can also see it in Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Letters to Juliet

2010 | Duration: 105 minutes | United States | Rated 5.4 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

Letters to Juliet. Photo: Special

What is the tape about? Sophie decides to travel with her boyfriend (Victor) from New York to Italy in search of rekindling their relationship. While Victor is at work, Sophie finds an old note for someone’s lover.

Cast: Amanda Seyfried vanessa redgrave, Gael Garcia Bernal, Franco Nero, Christopher Egan, Marcia DeBonis, Giordano Formenti, Fabio Testi, Oliver Platt. You can also see it in HBO Max, Claro Video and Amazon Prime Video.

Betrayal and desire (Trust)

2021 | Duration: 94 minutes | United States | Rated 4.8 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

What is the tape about? This is actually an American erotic romantic drama movie, which is directed by Brian DeCubellis.

The film tells us the story of the owner of a New York gallery. Brooke (Victoria Justice), and her husband Owen have certain temptations, however this leads to something unexpected.

Cast: Victoria JusticeKatherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, Lucien Laviscount, Ronny Chieng, Rosa Gilmore, Valéry Lessard, Blaise Alexandre, Tyler Herwick, and Martin Fisher.

