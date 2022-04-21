Netflix to Premiere Series Based on Jane Austen’s Latest Novel ‘Persuasion’

Jane Austen has had good luck in the world of cinema. Practically all of her novels have been adapted to the big screen as well as in series and miniseries format, in some cases notably. This even with being an author of the nineteenth century, or perhaps her film success is explained precisely by it.

To the various adaptations that exist of works by Jane Austen, a Netflix production is now added. In this case of Persuasionwhich has the peculiarity of having been the last novel written by Austen and, in fact, was published posthumously in 1818, a year after the author’s death.

As in other Austen novels, Persuasion presents the story of three sisters enrolled in a drama related to marriage and the moral values ​​associated with it in nineteenth-century England.

In particular, the story follows the conflict of Anne, a woman who is forced by her family to give up a young man who is courting her because he belongs to a lower social class. Several years later, the young man reappears, now a captain in the English army and owner of an important economic fortune.

The Netflix adaptation will star Dakota Johnson, who among other films has participated in The social network (David Fincher, 2010) and the saga of 50 shades of gray (Sam Taylor-Wood, 2015-2018).

It is also worth mentioning that the release date of Persuasion will be next july 15 on the platform.

Of the adaptations of Jane Austen’s novels in the cinema, it is worth highlighting the version of pride and prejudice directed by Laurence Olivier in 1940 and in whose script none other than Aldous Huxley participated and, on the other hand, Sense and Sensibilityfrom 1955, directed by Ang Lee and which, among other awards, won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Actress (Emma Thompson) that same year.

Perhaps now the series starring Dakota Johnson will add to that successful history.

Cover image: Netflix/Twitter