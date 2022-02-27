Netflix: Today’s premieres Sunday, February 27, 2022

This Sunday is a perfect day to have a superhero marathon, and what better than with “spider-man”, who conquers Netflix with one more animation that reaches the catalog.

Next we give you the details about today’s Netflix premiere.

Netflix premieres

Spider-Man: A New Universe (2/27/2022)









After a radioactive spider bites Miles Morales, a group of kids arrive in Brooklyn from another dimension to teach him how to be Spider-Man.

According to Netflix, Spider-Man: A new universe is one of the movies on its platform “with more thumbs up from the members who watched it.”

The cast of the Oscar-winning film directed by Peter Ramsey includes Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.

It should be remembered that the movies “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, “Spider-Man”, “Spider-Man 2”, “The Amazing Spider-Man (animated)” and “Venom” are also available on Netflix.

next March 1, it will also be added to the “Spider-Man 3” catalog.

More Netflix releases

czech the premiere list of Netflix that will arrive on the platform in March Schedule the best!

