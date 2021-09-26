Netflix Tudum: The Paper House, Stranger Things, The Witcher and the rest of the event

Yesterday the expected was held Netflix Tudum, a long streaming event through which the company talked about the many innovations it is currently working on. There had already been some previews, for example those on the second series of Tiger King and the rest of the documentary production, but yesterday the company went all in: lots of new content for The Witcher, a teaser for Stranger Things 4 but also new high-profile projects. There are really a lot of ads: let’s try to tidy up and see the most interesting ones together. Obviously you can consult the Netflix social channels to find everything presented yesterday, a large number of information and additional media.

THE WITCHER

We are still waiting for the second season but Netflix has already moved forward: The Witcher Season 3 will be and will not be alone, as a second anime feature film will arrive and also a series for children and families that it will be interesting to understand how it will be structured, given that the brand is not really family friendly… Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx – The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021 To stay more in the immediate future, Netflix has released a couple of new trailers for The Witcher Season 2, which will arrive on December 17, 2021 on the platform and promises to be the centerpiece of the company’s communication campaign for the end of the year. Finally, a behind-the-scenes video was also released on The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that will be set many years earlier than the events of Geralt of Rivia.

STRANGER THINGS 4

The release date of Stranger Things 4 continues to remain more or less shrouded in mystery, we only know that it will come out at some point in the course of 2022, but in the meantime Netflix does not intend to completely close the communication channels and yesterday published a trailer that gives us a first idea of ​​what to expect, as well as showing us some familiar faces.

RED NOTICE

If you want some action and some big names on the American film scene, Red Notice is probably what you are looking for. Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock), Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot they will meet in a feature film that, from the trailer below, does not seem to add who knows what to the classic stylistic features of the genre and to the characters usually played by the three actors, but maybe it will give us a couple of hours of fun. Perhaps.

DON’T LOOK UP

A comet is about to hit the Earth, how many times have we heard the same story in a movie? The novelties of Don’t Look Up are two: first the cast is stellar with Leonardi di Caprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill in the first film; second, the tone is much more light-hearted than usual. It will arrive in a handful of cinemas on December 10, 2021 (theatrical distribution is needed in view of the Oscars) and then streaming on December 24th. Christmas and comets, in fact, the association is almost automatic.

SEX EDUCATION

Sex Education has been a huge success for Netflix, the third season is recently available and the streaming giant has not missed the opportunity and has announced that yes, there will also be a fourth act. There are no other details and perhaps it was rather obvious news, let’s say a kind of message to investors. Breaking News out of #TUDUM! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG – Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

BRIDGERTON

Have you watched Bridgerton? If you have, know that you are in good company as the first season broke several records, including that of the largest number of accounts that watched it in the first month, over 82 million. The announcement of a second season was therefore obvious, below you can see the first taste of what is to come and keep in mind that you will have to wait until 2022 to know everything else.

THE PAPER HOUSE 5

The first part of the last act of La Casa di Carta came out just a few weeks ago, but during the Netflix Tudum event we were able to give a look at a few frames from Volume 2, arriving on December 3, 2021. It goes without saying that it contains a large number of spoilers if you’re not on par with the series, so do your math before you watch it.

COWBOY BEPOP

We talked a lot about the live action adaptation of Cowboy Bepop and the release, scheduled for November 19, is getting closer and closer. No spoilers in this case, however, only the opening theme which, if you weren’t a fan of the original, actually gives a good idea of ​​what you might expect in terms of atmosphere and characters.

HELLBOUND

“The emissaries of the underworld suddenly appear and drag people into the afterlife, while a religious sect that preaches questionable dogmas takes advantage of chaos to increase its power“A hyper disturbing storyline confirmed by an impactful trailer for the Korean series coming November 19 and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, already known for the various Train to Busan and its sequel, Peninsula.

ARCANE

Coming this fall, Arcane is an animated series that brings the world of League of Legends to Netflix. If it is a commercial operation or if it can actually put values ​​in the field, it will have to be verified at the exit, but it is clear that it will attract a lot of attention.

THE SANDMAN

Neil Gaiman’s comic arrives on Netflix with a series that promises to be very, very interesting and characterized by excellent production values. If you have read the comics you know what to expect, otherwise the trailer will give you a first idea of ​​what we will see in streaming. Unfortunately, there is no release date yet.

THE HOUSE AMONG THE WAVES