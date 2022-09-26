Netflix: Tudum’s schedule of the global fan event

Tudum, the Netflix fan event (Capture)

Netflix has revealed the details of his new event Tudumintended for his fans around the world, and announced to the stars of the movies and series who will be part of the group of presenters that users will be able to see virtually the 24th September in Youtube.

Ana Lucía Domínguez, Michel Brown and Sebastián Martínez (Pálpito), Gal Gadot (Heart of Stone), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Jamie Foxx (They Cloned Tyrone) will be some of the stars of the productions of Netflix who will be invited to present the novelties of the platform.

Within the list of presentations that will be made during the virtual event you can see exclusive advances, trailersrelease date announcements, upcoming projects, and more from both series like films that fans can find in the platform shortly.

– The Serie The Watchers, starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale and Mia Farrow will present its first trailer and announce your release date.

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen will reveal the premiere date and a preview of the third season of The Witcher.

– will present a exclusive preview from the second season of the series Shadow and Bone.

– The actors of The Umbrella Academy will show the behind the scenes of the series, just like the cast of Stranger Things.

– Actor Noah Centineo will announce the title and release date of his next series on the Netflix platform.

– For their part, Melissa Roxberg and Josh Dallas, stars of Manifest present the trailer of the fourth season of the series to premiere on November 4.

– Jenna ortega, who will it be Merlin Adams in the new series ‘Merlina’, will share a exclusive video and announce the release date of the production.

– India Amarteifio, the protagonist of queencharlottewill be featured alongside creator and writer Shonda Rhimes, to share a First glance of the series.

– Berlin, the spin-off of Money Heistwill be presented by Alex Pina and Pedro Alonso.

Other series, such as 1899, The Squid Game and Elite will also participate during the event, as well as stars from Latin American productions such as Chino Darín and Peter Lanzani (Argentina), as well as Camila Queiroz (Brazil).

The cast of The Squid Game will have an appearance in this year’s Tudum (Netflix)



Music will also be present at the event with the Fito Paez bioseries‘Love after love’ and with the contest The Firmhosted by stars like Rauw Alejandro, Nicki Nicole, Yandel, Tainy and Lex Borrero.

– The actress Gal Gadot will present the behind the scenes of the new Netflix movie ‘Heart of Stone’alongside his fellow cast members, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt.

– Also, Jason Momoawill present a exclusive clip of his new film ‘The country of dreams’.

– Actress Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher will announce the release date from Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy, “Your Place or Mine”.

– The Mexican director William of the Bullwho co-directs the new adaptation of Pinocchiowill present a behind the scenes from the animated film.

– Millie Bobby Brownknown for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, will present the trailer for the film Enola Holmes 2.

– The actor Jamie Foxx will share a First glance from his upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone.

These and other stars and films will participate in the event of Tudumwhich can be seen worldwide on the Netflix channel at Youtube.

In Colombia, Mexico and Peru, the event will be broadcast from 12:00 p.m., while in countries such as Chile, Brazil and Argentina it can be seen from 2:00 p.m.

