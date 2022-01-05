Netflix TV series coming in January 2022: here is the complete list

New year, new shows and movies on Netflix! Top-notch and award-winning content graced our screens in 2021, but the streaming platform is raising the bar for 2022.

Between adding a series of fan-favorite series like Ozark season 4 with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney and films like 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Johnny Depp, our new year is going to be anything but. boring.

We can’t forget the platform’s famous Netflix originals; this month brings Home Team with Kevin James and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window with Kristen Bell to our screens.

We’ve listed all the series and movies out in the streamer this month, so start your January right and watch it all!

New on Netflix from January 1st