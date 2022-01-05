News
Netflix TV series coming in January 2022: here is the complete list
New year, new shows and movies on Netflix! Top-notch and award-winning content graced our screens in 2021, but the streaming platform is raising the bar for 2022.
Between adding a series of fan-favorite series like Ozark season 4 with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney and films like 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Johnny Depp, our new year is going to be anything but. boring.
We can’t forget the platform’s famous Netflix originals; this month brings Home Team with Kevin James and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window with Kristen Bell to our screens.
We’ve listed all the series and movies out in the streamer this month, so start your January right and watch it all!
New on Netflix from January 1st
- 300
- 1BR
- Annie (1982)
- Big fish
- Brave Heart
- Cadillac records
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke (Netflix Original)
- Making an effort
- Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Struggle to Save Her Daughter
- first Sunday
- Willy for free
- GI Joe: The rise of Cobra
- Geronimo: an American legend
- Ghosts of past girlfriends
- Girl interrupted
- Godzilla (1998)
- Gremlins
- Happy feet
- Hell or high water
- hook
- I know what you did last summer
- I love you man
- I still know what you did last summer
- Interview with the vampire
- Just go with it
- Kung Fu Panda
- Linewatch
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters versus aliens
- Nacho Libre
- Paranormal activity
- Road trip
- Runaway bride
- Scary stories to tell in the dark
- stand by Me
- The return of Superman
- Taxi driver
- Ninja Turtles (2007)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Slime
- Ninja Turtles III
- Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The Hook Up Plan, season 3 (Netflix original)
- The longest construction site (2005)
- The Lost Boys
- The Neverending Story
- The patriot
- The city
- The wedding singer
- Troy
- True Grit (2010)
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Court