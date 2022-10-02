Netflix: two films that did not work in the cinema and achieved their revenge on the platform

In the top ten of Netflixtwo titles appear that were in theaters the summer before the pandemic… and it didn’t go well for them.

And that was about two returns with many scrolls: On the one hand, the new version of the invisible man; on the other, the Dolittle kids comedy update.

“Dr Dolittle”, starring Robert Downey Jr., hit on Netflix.

Now on the list of the most watched, feature films they have their revenge on the platformespecially deserved for what was expected of their respective protagonists.

“Dolittle” and “The Invisible Man”, hits on Netflix

dolittle bring back to eccentric doctor able to talk to animals. In the original films (the first, from 1998) the role was made famous by comedian Eddie Murphy, and now they brought in a number 1 as Robert Downey Jr.

But no, it was not a failure but it was not a success either, and it was far from the expectations set for a film that cost 175 million dollars and raised 250. Perhaps the pandemic subtracted part of its collection in the months after that summer premiere.

In the case of The invisible manit was not only the possibility of rescue the literary classic (with so many audiovisual versions) but also the way to see Elisabeth Moss in a different role, with the impetus it gave to his career The Handmaid’s Tale.

“The Invisible Man” starring Elisabeth Moss.

Here yes, probably the health crisis affected more than anythingbecause it hit theaters on February 20, 2020. It grossed 140 million, and maybe it would have grown.

Anyway, they both have now a new chance in the world of platformsand are on the list of favorites in Argentina and several countries in the world.