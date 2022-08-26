Netflix: unmissable premieres arrive in September

Netflix is ​​undoubtedly one of the most chosen proposals when it comes to viewing content to relax and hang out. Chileans are not exempt and it is configured as one of the most used.

For this same reason, our portal today brings you the premieres that will reach Netflix in this month of September. From new series, to the renewal of unpublished seasons. Even movie classics arrive.

The ‘biopic’ of Marilyn Monroe will take place on the screen from September 28. This time, it is a fiction that tries to recount the life of the Hollywood legend. The production is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

On September 14, “The Invisible Man” will arrive, where the protagonist, after escaping from a toxic relationship with a master of technology, finds herself in a new problem when she is chased by an invisible entity.

Starting the month the platform opted for a classic of romantic cinema “A place called Notting Hill”the film that stars Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, in a surprising and emotional love story.

The new seasons of series such as “Cobra Kai” for date 9 and “Queen of the South” for the first. They will try to make more sense of the plots that were left with doubts about what would happen. The ninth month of the year will reveal everything.

At the end of the month, the 20th to be more precise, the final season of “Brooklyn Nine Nine” can be viewed on the site. Jake, Amy and the rest of the team will again venture into new commitments that will have a good impact on the audience.

Netflix brings back these fictions that, without a doubt, continue to make it one of the options that are always present to plan a break time with good film proposals.