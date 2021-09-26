Netflix unveiled some new content | Flashes

On September 25th there was the first edition of Tudum, an event in which Netflix (whose name is a reference to a sound well known to those who use the platform) presented trailers and gave various information on its contents of the next months. The event, more than three hours long, can be seen here. For those in a bit of a hurry, these are the trailers and previews of the most anticipated series and films among those shown yesterday.

The trailer for Red Notice, action film about a robbery and starring, among others, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

A new preview of the fourth season of Stranger Things, with a creepy new house and Dustin imitating Sherlock Holmes.

A preview of the second half of the fifth season of The paper house, for those who have just seen the first half and still haven’t given up.

A “real” message about the fifth season of The Crown, for those who understand English:

The first images from the second season of Bridgertorn:

And those, of quite another kind, of The Sandman, a fantasy series based on Neil Gaiman’s comics:

Among other things, the series theme was then shown Cowboy Bebop, adaptation of a well-known Japanese anime from the nineties, about a ramshackle group of bounty hunters traveling on a spaceship.

More trailers and content presented during Tudum can be found here or, better yet, on Netflix’s YouTube channel.