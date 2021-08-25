Netflix, unveiled the release date of over 40 films arriving by December

Netflix revealed its fall (and partly winter) program of theatrical releases, which include a new film every week, for a total of 43 titles arriving in the last four months of 2021. Virtually double the volume of releases that most part of the film studios would dream of releasing in a calendar year. And here the question arises: will quality manage not to be supplanted by quantity? It will be a great test for Netflix, which in the meantime has secured the contribution of big stars of the caliber of Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam McKay, Benedict Cumberbatch and many others.
But let’s see the calendar in detail:
September
02/09 Afterlife Of the Party
03/09 Worth: Michael Keaton stars opposite Stanley Tucci as Kenneth Feinberg, tasked with creating a formula to compensate the victims of 9/11.
09/09 Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
10/09 Kate (limited release per day and date in theaters). Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a killer who has 24 hours to take revenge on her killer before she dies.
15/09 Nightbooks
15/09 Schumacher
22/09 Intrusion
24/09 The Starling, St. Vincent: with Ted Melfi, Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd.
24/09 My Little Pony: A New Generation
29/09 Sounds Like Love
29/09 No One Gets Out Alive
October
01/10 The Guilty
01/10 Diana: The Musical
06/10 There’s Someone Inside Your House
20/10 Found
20/10 Night Teeth
20/10 Stuck Together
29/10 Army Of Thieves
November
03/11 The Harder They Fall
05/11 Love Hard
05/11 A Cop Movie
10/11 Passing
12/11 Red Notice
19/11 tick, tick… BOOM! Musical directed by Lin Manuel-Miranda about Jonathan Larson
24/11 Bruised, directed and starring Halle Berry
24/11 Robin Robin
29/11 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
December
01/12 The Power Of The Dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons.
03/12 Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
10/12 The Unforgivable with Sandra Bullock
15/12 It was the hand of God
24/12 Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance.
31/12 The Lost Daughter