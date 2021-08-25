News

Netflix, unveiled the release date of over 40 films arriving by December

Netflix revealed its fall (and partly winter) program of theatrical releases, which include a new film every week, for a total of 43 titles arriving in the last four months of 2021. Virtually double the volume of releases that most part of the film studios would dream of releasing in a calendar year. And here the question arises: will quality manage not to be supplanted by quantity? It will be a great test for Netflix, which in the meantime has secured the contribution of big stars of the caliber of Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam McKay, Benedict Cumberbatch and many others.

But let’s see the calendar in detail:

September

02/09 Afterlife Of the Party

03/09 Worth: Michael Keaton stars opposite Stanley Tucci as Kenneth Feinberg, tasked with creating a formula to compensate the victims of 9/11.

09/09 Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

10/09 Kate (limited release per day and date in theaters). Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a killer who has 24 hours to take revenge on her killer before she dies.

15/09 Nightbooks

15/09 Schumacher

22/09 Intrusion

24/09 The Starling, St. Vincent: with Ted Melfi, Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd.

24/09 My Little Pony: A New Generation

29/09 Sounds Like Love

29/09 No One Gets Out Alive

October

01/10 The Guilty

01/10 Diana: The Musical

06/10 There’s Someone Inside Your House

20/10 Found

20/10 Night Teeth

20/10 Stuck Together

29/10 Army Of Thieves

November

03/11 The Harder They Fall

05/11 Love Hard

05/11 A Cop Movie

10/11 Passing

12/11 Red Notice

19/11 tick, tick… BOOM! Musical directed by Lin Manuel-Miranda about Jonathan Larson

24/11 Bruised, directed and starring Halle Berry

24/11 Robin Robin

29/11 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

December

01/12 The Power Of The Dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons.

03/12 Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

10/12 The Unforgivable with Sandra Bullock

15/12 It was the hand of God

24/12 Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance.

31/12 The Lost Daughter

