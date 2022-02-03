Netflix unveils the line-up of films coming in 2022: here is the video! | Cinema

has released a video on YouTube dedicated to the film line-up of the current year thanks to which we can take a look at some of the most anticipated films coming to the platform.

Among the various feature films coming to Netflix we find Knives Out 2Rian Johnson’s film with Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc, Shawn Levy’s The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds, Day Shift with Jamie Foxx, The gray man with Ryan Gosling and others that you can watch thanks to the player placed at the top of this page where the same protagonists of the films turn to those who are watching the promo.

Below you will find the full press release released by Netflix:

2022 Netflix Movie Preview

Are you looking for tips for the next night in front of the screen? Netflix has something for everyone: from laughter to tears to chills and stadium cheers, every week of the year you can discover new films with exceptional cast.

Get ready for the adrenaline-pumping action of The Gray Man_ starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans or the epic sci-fi adventure of _The Mothership starring Halle Berry. Return to the crime scene with Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 or follow Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2. Choose between Adam Sandler’s brace (Hustle and Spaceman) or Jamie Foxx (Day Shift) of vampires and They Cloned Tyrone), or get your fill of laughs with the comedic duets of Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy (You People), Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg (Me Time) or Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, who reunite in the stop-motion feature film Wendell & Wild.

If you’re looking for entertainment for the whole family, you can go back in time with Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldaña with The Adam Project. You can go on a fantastic journey with the animated feature The Monster of the Seas, or Slumberland – Into the World of Dreams with Jason Momoa or The School for Good and Evil with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. And finally singing with Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda.

Don’t miss the latest from beloved directors such as Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Scott Cooper, Edward Berger, Niki Caro, Guillermo Del Toro, Sally El Hosaini, Kim Farrant, Paul Feig, John Lee Hancock, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Louis Leterrier, Tobias Lindholm, Richard Linklater, Tyler Perry, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Nora Twomey, George C. Wolfe. Or discover the directorial beginnings of Kenya Barris, JJ Perry, Dev Patel, Carrie Cracknell, Matthew Reilly and Millicent Shelton.

Make popcorn and hang out with your favorite stars Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O’Connell, Regé-Jean Page, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel, Rebel Wilson. Nothing is missing for a nice evening.

What do you think of Netflix’s film line-up? If you are registered with BadTaste + you can have your say in the comments box below!

BadTaste is also on Twitch!