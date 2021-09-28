News

Netflix unveils the rankings (and ratings) of the most viewed TV series and movies

Netflix gives the numbers of the most followed series and movies ever on the streaming service, here is the complete data on the views of the products most loved by users.

Netflix has ripped the veil of secrecy on its data by revealing the rankings from the TV series and gods most viewed movies with related views. Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix, released the data during the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, showing the slides with the top 10 in each category.

Bridgerton 11 Zcupkn9

Bridgerton: Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in a photo of the protagonists

Here she is ranking of the most viewed TV series on Netflix by number of viewers / accounts:

Bridgerton Season 1 – 82 million
Lupine Part 1 – 76 million
The Witcher Season 1 – 76 million
Sex / Life Season 1 – 67 million
Stranger Things 3 – 67 million
The paper house Part 4 – 65 million
Tiger King Season 1 – 64 million
The chess queen – 62 million
Sweet Tooth Season 1 – 60 million
Emily in Paris Season 1 – 58 million

Here is the instead ranking of the most viewed movies on Netflix, again by number of viewers / accounts:

Tyler Rake – 99 million
Bird Box – 89 million
Spenser Confidential – 85 million
6 Underground – 83 million
Muder Mystery – 83 million
The Old Guard – 78 million
Enola Holmes – 77 million
Project Power – 75 million
Army of the Dead – 75 million
One father – 75 million

It is no surprise to find that Bridgerton’s first season stands at the top of the list of the most viewed TV series ever with 82 million users who have seen at least two minutes of the show in the first 28 days of publication.

Bridgerton, a period drama set in 19th-century England during the Regency Era, produced by Shonda Rhimes, debuted on the streaming service in December. Behind the show we find the French series Lupine: Part 1 and the first season of The Witcher, a fantasy series with Henry Cavill, both with 76 million accounts.

Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes shocked by fan reaction to Regé-Jean Page’s release: “He’s not dead”

Tyler Rake 4

Tyler Rake: Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the film

Among the films, at the top of the list of the most viewed products we find Tyler Rake, action thriller with Chris Hemsworth in the role of a mercenary committed to tracking down a kidnapped child, seen by 99 million accounts in the first 28 days.

This is followed by the post-apocalyptic horror Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, and the action comedy Spenser Confidential.

Netflix also provided overall engagement data, which measures the total number of hours spent watching a series or movie. Here too Bridgerton finished first, followed by The Paper House 4 and Stranger Things 3.

In the film category, Bird Box had the highest engagement. Martin Scorsese’s Tyler Rake and The Irishman, with Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, finished second and third respectively.

All movies and series on the list are Netflix Originals.


