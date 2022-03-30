Netflix: what movies can you watch before they disappear from streaming at the end of March? | streaming | REVTLI | ANSWERS

Every month new content arrives at Netflixbut there are also titles that leave the streaming platform without users knowing about it.

Therefore, today we bring you Four films that leave the Netflix catalog in these last days of Marchin case you want to see them while they are still available.

Blade Runner 2049 | Available until March 31

As the world teeters on the brink of chaos, the Los Angeles agent, named Kseeks to discover a secret that has been kept for a long time and that can be decisive for the future of the world.

To do this, K must locate the famous ex-officer Rick Deckard, who has been in hiding for the past 30 years. Both will be involved in a mystery full of intrigue and violence.

This movie got five Oscar nominationswinning the categories of Best Visual Effects and Best Photography. The film was directed by Denis Villeneuve and has a cast made up of Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright and Mackenzie Davis.

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! | Available until March 31

The day that Ash Ketchum must choose his first Pokémon, the young man falls asleep and all his options are chosen, so he will have no choice but to team up with the cute little Pikachu.

Although their relationship begins with difficulties, both manage to give way to a close and lasting friendship, which will lead them to all kinds of adventures, such as the search for the legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh.

This animated film is based on the popular and successful cartoon, directed by kunihiko yuyamawritten by Shōji Yonemuraand features the voices, in their original language, of Rica Matsumoto, Megumi Hayashibara and Kanata Hongo.

Walking the tightrope | Available until March 31

When Philippe Petit, a tightrope walker, discovers the imposing twin towers of New York in a magazine, he decides on a whim that the gigantic figures are the perfect setting for his greatest balancing act.

With the help of several colleagues, friends and his girlfriend, Petit travels to New York and draws up a meticulous plan that will take him to the top of the towers in order to cross them by means of a thin but resistant wire, achieving one of the greatest feats of the modern era.

Based on a true storythe film is directed by Robert Zemeckis and has a cast made up of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley, Charlotte Le Bon, James Badge Dale, Cesar Domboy, Clement Sibony, Benedict Samuel, Vittorio Rossi, Ben Schwartz, Steve Valentine, and Mark Camacho.

Catch Me If You Can | Available until March 31

Frank Abagnale Jr. is a young man who begins to make a living through tricks that are becoming more and more sophisticated, such as pretending to be a successful pilot and collecting more than $2.8 million dollars. On the other hand, Carl Hanratty is an FBI agent specializing in tracking down bank fraud, who is assigned to Frank’s case.

In this way, an entertaining chase will begin that will pit two extremely intelligent men against each other, and who will end up realizing that they have much more in common than they thought.

This film was directed by steven spielberg and has Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in the leading roles.

