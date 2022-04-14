netflix | What record did Netflix’s The Adam Project achieve?

The film that brought together Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana has just made streaming history. The details!

The Adam Project premiered on March 11 on the Netflix streaming platform and just over a month ago, managed to break a record that many productions seek to achieve.

The production starring the stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana, and newcomer Walker Scobellfollows the story of a time-traveling pilot (Reynolds) who must form an alliance with his younger self (Scobell) to save the future and also the woman he loves (Saldana).

That’s not all, because on this trip you will meet your late father (Ruffalo), a scientist who makes an important technological discovery, who will also help them in the complicated mission.

Such was the furor caused by the film, which recently achieved a new record in the history of the streaming giant.

What record did Netflix’s The Adam Project set?

The Adam Project became the fourth most watched movie in Netflix history. According to the statistics, the film enters the ranking of the original productions with the highest audience, reaching 233,150,000 views in total in just 28 days.

This is not the first Reynolds production to enter this list, as it has previously entered the ranking Red alert with 364,020,000 views in its first 28 days and squad 6 with 205,470,000 reproductions.