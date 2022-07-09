NETFLIX | When does Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere on Netflix? What is Spider-Man: Far From Home about?

ATTENTION FANS!

We will have this month on Netflix streaming, the film of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Get ready to enjoy this film in these winter days.

Let’s remember that Spider-Man: Far from home, arrived in theaters in the country on July 5, 2019 and this 2022 will be available in streaming.

The story closely follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who decides to put his heroics aside for a few weeks, and goes on a trip through Europe with his friends Ned (Jacob Batalon), MJ (Zendaya) and the rest of the companions. of institute. But summer vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who has a job for Peter, shows up. The Elementals, creatures of sand, stone, water and fire, are creating chaos and destruction across the continent. The young Spider-Man must unravel the mystery of these attacks. Alone and with his friends in trouble, as well as the new appearance of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Peter will have to take full responsibility now that Iron Man / Tony Stark is gone.

This sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), is based on the Marvel comics created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, is directed by Jon Watts (Police Car) and returns to a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland (Avengers: Endgame), Zendaya (The Greatest Showman), Jacob Batalon (Avengers: Infinity War), Samuel L. Jackson (Glass (Crystal)), Jake Gyllenhaal (Velvet Buzzsaw), Cobie Smulders (A series of Unfortunate Events), Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book), Michael Keaton (Dumbo), Laura Harrier (KKKlansman), Remy Hii (Harrow), Numan Acar (Aladdin) and Marisa Tomei (And Suddenly You) .

When does Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere on Netflix on Netflix?

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be available on Netflix on July 30.