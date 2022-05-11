Netflix. When will you start charging for password sharing?

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 11.05.2022 07:43:36





Netflix continues to bet on various subscription plans so that customers feel comfortable. However, you don’t want to lose, so you’ll be looking to charge people who were just passed the streaming service password and don’t pay as a user. The notice has been made for a few months, but when will it be applied? Will it be this year?

For a few months, Netflix had already reported the changes to come for users who pass their password. The approximate of what they will have to pay and how this implementation will work was reported.

But on the day on which this decision will begin to be executed, according to a recent publication by the New York Times, it will be until 2023.

And it is that presumably, the first thing to do by Netflix will be to introduce ads during the last three months of 2022.

This will happen if you pass your Netflix password

To start, a verification code will be requested so that the account can be accessed. This code will be received once the extra charge for sharing the account is made. The price will increase in several Latin American countries. However, not yet in Mexico.

How much will it cost to pass the Netflix password?



Passing the password will cost you 2.99 dollars per month, that is, you will have to pay between 59 or 60 Mexican pesos.

In addition to that only two extra subaccounts can be created. These users will be able to have their own profile with their specialized recommendations, username and even password.

Which countries will be ‘affected’ with this extra charge on Netflix?

The extra 59 or 60 pesos per external person must pay this in Costa Rica, Chile and Peru are the countries in which these changes will be presented. So far in Mexico, the Netflix changes have not been announced.

​

grb