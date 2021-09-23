Netflix will also have its launch keynote: here’s how to stream TUDUM

“TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fans Event” is the name of the virtual ceremony to be held Saturday 25 September starting at 18:00 (Italian time) and which will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. The popular platform today unveiled details of the event it will unfold for about three hours alternating presenters and showing unreleased footage of upcoming TV series and films.
It starts with the actress Lilly Singh who will present the first hour during which an exclusive clip of the new film will be broadcast Red Notice, a first look at the new seasons of Bridgerton And Ozark, as well as a special concerning surprise Stranger Things.
Just two of the young performers of the series, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, will take the stage to manage the second hour scheduled by showing the preview of The Sandman, Vikings: Valhalla and the fourth season of Cobra Kai.
At this point the new film will be announced Tyler Rake and an exclusive excerpt from the opening scene of the live action film Cowboy Bepop, which will be followed by other highlights in the segment presented by Nicola Coughlan (di Bridgerton): the first trailer of the second season of Emily in Paris, an exclusive clip from Don’t Look Up, a behind the scenes with the cast of Umbrella Academy, the launch of the trailer for Army of Thieves (prequel of Army of the Dead) and finally the latest news on The Witcher.
In all more than 145 stars and creatives will participate representing approximately 100 series, films and special content.
For those interested also in Korean and Indian content as well as anime, Netflix has announced that ad hoc videos will be shown starting from 14:00 on specific channels. For all the details on the event you can consult the program below.
Ah, for those wondering, “tudum” is the name of that recognizable first sound you hear when each piece of content starts, an appropriate choice for the streaming giant’s first global event.