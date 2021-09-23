Netflix will also have its launch keynote: here’s how to stream TUDUM

“TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fans Event” is the name of the virtual ceremony to be held Saturday 25 September starting at 18:00 (Italian time) and which will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. The popular platform today unveiled details of the event it will unfold for about three hours alternating presenters and showing unreleased footage of upcoming TV series and films.

It starts with the actress Lilly Singh who will present the first hour during which an exclusive clip of the new film will be broadcast Red Notice, a first look at the new seasons of Bridgerton And Ozark, as well as a special concerning surprise Stranger Things.

Just two of the young performers of the series, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, will take the stage to manage the second hour scheduled by showing the preview of The Sandman, Vikings: Valhalla and the fourth season of Cobra Kai.