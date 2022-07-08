Netflix will be the home of the first Johnny Depp movie after the trial with Amber Heard

the streaming platform Netflix will put money on the table to co-finance and release the first film of Johnny Depp made after the media trial that pitted the actor against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

According to the Bloomberg portal, the project in question will be a period drama located in France that will be known under the name of Le Favorite.

In the film, Depp will speak French and play King Louis XV, who had the second longest reign in French history and is remembered for his contribution to culture and the arts. Furthermore, he was the penultimate monarch before the French Revolution.

The project will be directed by Maiwenn Le Besco under the umbrella of the production company Why Not Productions, who in the past worked on productions such as The Purge Y Blood Father.

The other relevant thing is that for now it is expected that Le Favorite be filmed over the next few months in Paris and be released in 2023 in theaters in France. 15 months later. Due to local laws, it will be presented by Netflix. For now it is unknown if the film will be released globally by the streaming platform.

Before the trial, the last Depp film to be released was the drama Minamatafilmed in 2019 and focused on the story of photojournalist Eugene Smith.