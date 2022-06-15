Netflix will bring its famous “The Squid Game” to real life

What is the secret of the success of “The Squid Game”? 3:38

(CNN Spanish) – Netflix’s fictional series “The Squid Game” (Squid Game) was a worldwide sensation upon the release of its first season. The story fascinated fans all over the world, who not only filled social networks with memes of the diabolical doll, but also replicated some of the games and made the series one of the most successful in Netflix history.

But the level of love for the series just went up a notch. Netflix announced Tuesday that it will be producing a reality show called “Squid Game: The Challenge”.

The company of streaming said in a blog post that the show will award the highest prize money in the history of the reality shows: US$4.56 million.

In total there will be 456 players who will participate in this game, which will have competitions inspired by the series.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic visuals. We are grateful for your support as we bring the fictional world to life in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, in a statement.

According to Netflix, the production will also feature new games. Fortunately, the players will not have a fate as gloomy as the characters in the series. The loser will only go to his house empty handed.

How to be part of reality show from “The Squid Game”?

If you are one of the followers of the series and you think you have perfected the game of “Red light, green light” or the game of recreating figures with a panel of melted sugar —much imitated by the way in challenges on TikTok—, you can apply to the program at the SquidGameCasting.com page.

An important requirement, Netflix says, is that you must speak English in order to participate and be over 21 at the time you submit your application.

On the global recruiting page, Netflix describes the contest as the streaming company’s biggest social experiment. streaming.

They also indicate that participants must be available for 4 weeks in early 2023 and have a passport that allows them to travel to the places where the competition will take place.

Those who want to be part of this program must submit a 1-minute video, describing their game plan and what they would do to win the more than US$4 million.

Once done, the reality show It will feature 10 episodes recorded in the UK. The production will be in charge of Studio Lambert (who make the reality show “The Circle” for Netflix) and The Garden (24 Hours on the A&E channel), part of ITV Studios.

If you prefer to enjoy “The Squid Game” from home, we also have good news. Netfix announced this week that there will be a second season.

The streaming company did not reveal the premiere dates for either the second season or the reality shows

With information from CNN’s Scottie Andrew